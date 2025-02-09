Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are 2-0 against the Sixers in their ongoing season series.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9
The Sixers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).
Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9
Meanwhile, the Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson Jr. (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Bobby Portis (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports
76ers injury report for Feb. 9
The Sixers have Joel Embiid listed as questionable, while Guerschon Yabusele is probable to play. Jared McCain is listed as out for the season.
Bucks injury report for Feb. 9
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton, Liam Robbins and Kevin Porter Jr. are listed as questionable, and their participation will be game-time decisions.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview
The 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-31 record and have won five of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after losing 125-112 by the Detroit Pistons on the road on Friday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort with 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are fifth in the East with a 27-23 record. They have won four of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 115-110 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Bobby Portis led the Bucks' losing effort with a double-double of 26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks?
The 76ers-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Finserv Forum in Milwaukee. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN+, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
