Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are 2-0 against the Sixers in their ongoing season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9

The Sixers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey

Kyle Lowry Jared Butler SG Kelly Oubre Jr. Eric Gordon Quentin Grimes SF Paul George Quentin Grimes Justin Edwards PF Guerschon Yabusele* Justin Edwards Ricky Council IV C Joel Embiid* Andre Drummond Guerschon Yabusele*

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9

Meanwhile, the Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson Jr. (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Bobby Portis (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard

Kevin Porter Jr.* AJ Green SG Andre Jackson Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. SF Taurean Prince Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma PF Bobby Portis Kyle Kuzma Taurean Prince C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Jericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports

76ers injury report for Feb. 9

The Sixers have Joel Embiid listed as questionable, while Guerschon Yabusele is probable to play. Jared McCain is listed as out for the season.

Player Status Injury Guerschon Yabusele Probable (GTD) Knee Joel Embiid Questionable (GTD) Knee Jared McCain Out (OFS) Knee

Bucks injury report for Feb. 9

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton, Liam Robbins and Kevin Porter Jr. are listed as questionable, and their participation will be game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Pat Connaughton Questionable (GTD) Calf Liam Robbins Questionable (GTD) Groin Kevin Porter Jr. Questionable (GTD) Not Injury Related Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Calf

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-31 record and have won five of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after losing 125-112 by the Detroit Pistons on the road on Friday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort with 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are fifth in the East with a 27-23 record. They have won four of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 115-110 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Bobby Portis led the Bucks' losing effort with a double-double of 26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The 76ers-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Finserv Forum in Milwaukee. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN+, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

