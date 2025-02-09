  • home icon
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 09, 2025 08:10 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 9 | 2024-25 NBA season (Image: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are 2-0 against the Sixers in their ongoing season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9

The Sixers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Maxey
Kyle LowryJared Butler
SGKelly Oubre Jr. Eric GordonQuentin Grimes
SFPaul GeorgeQuentin GrimesJustin Edwards
PFGuerschon Yabusele*Justin EdwardsRicky Council IV
CJoel Embiid*Andre DrummondGuerschon Yabusele*
Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 9

Meanwhile, the Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson Jr. (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Bobby Portis (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDamian Lillard
Kevin Porter Jr.*AJ Green
SGAndre Jackson Jr.AJ GreenGary Trent Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceGary Trent Jr.Kyle Kuzma
PFBobby PortisKyle KuzmaTaurean Prince
CBrook LopezBobby PortisJericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports

76ers injury report for Feb. 9

The Sixers have Joel Embiid listed as questionable, while Guerschon Yabusele is probable to play. Jared McCain is listed as out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Guerschon YabuseleProbable (GTD)Knee
Joel EmbiidQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Jared McCainOut (OFS) Knee

Bucks injury report for Feb. 9

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton, Liam Robbins and Kevin Porter Jr. are listed as questionable, and their participation will be game-time decisions.

PlayerStatusInjury
Pat ConnaughtonQuestionable (GTD)Calf
Liam RobbinsQuestionable (GTD)Groin
Kevin Porter Jr.Questionable (GTD)Not Injury Related
Giannis AntetokounmpoOut Calf

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The 76ers are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-31 record and have won five of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after losing 125-112 by the Detroit Pistons on the road on Friday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort with 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are fifth in the East with a 27-23 record. They have won four of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 115-110 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Bobby Portis led the Bucks' losing effort with a double-double of 26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The 76ers-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Finserv Forum in Milwaukee. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN+, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

