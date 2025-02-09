Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 9, 2025

There are only three games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup happening for the third this season. The Bucks won the first two games against the Sixers on Oct. 23 and Jan. 19. Philly is looking to get their first win against Milwaukee since March 4, 2023.

The Sixers will enter Sunday's game on a two-game losing streak and an overall record of 20-31. They remain ravaged by injuries and inconsistencies, with Joel Embiid listed as questionable. Paul George, on the other hand, is expected to play in his third consecutive game despite a finger injury.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are going to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth straight game. Antetokounmpo was initially dealing with tendinopathy in his right knee before being diagnosed with a calf injury before their game versus the Charlotte Hornets. It's also the same calf that kept him out of last season's playoffs.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Details and Odds

The 76ers-Bucks game is scheduled to take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 2:00 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN+.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: 76ers (+110) vs. Bucks (-135)

Spread: 76ers +2 (-109) vs. Bucks -2 (-111)

Total (O/U): 76ers o225.5 (-112) vs. Bucks u225.5 (-108)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks have won eight out of the last 10 matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks are 24-15 this season whey they are listed as the favorites to win.

The Sixers have a record of 7-23 if they are the underdogs.

Milwaukee is 0-6 against the spread in their last six games.

Philadelphia is 6-12 against the spread in their past 18 contests.

The total has gone OVER 10 times in the Bucks' last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER just once in the Sixers' past five games.

Player Props

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on the former MVP to go OVER (-122) with Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the game.

Tyrese Maxey is favored to go OVER (-125) over 28.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Maxey to not hit the mark and go UNDER (-102).

Damian Lillard has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on "Dame Time" to go OVER (-128) as the number one option for the Bucks.

Kyle Kuzma is favored to go UNDER (-118) 15.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Kuzma to go OVER (-108) and have a breakout game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the slight favorites to win Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks might not have Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they are still at home in the Fiserv Forum. The Sixers have not really impresive when Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid are on the court together.

The prediction is a win for the Bucks, with the total going OVER 225.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.