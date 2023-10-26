The Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup will kick off the NBA games this coming Thursday, October 26. Both teams are set to clash at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For those who want to catch the action, tip-off begins at 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

This will be the first game for both teams this season. The Milwaukee Bucks are set to field Damian Lillard after landing him on a blockbuster trade. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected not to play James Harden, who still wants a trade from the upper management.

It is seen by online sportsbooks that the Milwaukee Bucks will be victorious at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Players to watch

Damian Lillard is no question the player to anticipate and NBA fans will check how he performs alongside a championship-contending team. In his last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was able to average 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league and he will be teamed up with Damian Lillard who is arguably his best teammate in his NBA career. Their chemistry will be checked and scrutinized on social media if they are ready to compete for an NBA title.

Joel Embiid is the reigning league MVP and there is so much weight on his shoulders now that James Harden is doubted to play. He has been the subject of trade rumors and may request a trade as well if the Harden situation does not get better.

Tyrese Maxey should be the player that will capitalize the most on Harden's absence. Entering his fourth season in the league, it is about time that Maxey shows that he can be relied on as one of the cornerstones of the team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, spread and moneyline

Moneyline: Sixers (+195), Bucks (-235)

Spread: Sixers (+6), Bucks (-6)

Total: 225.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

This is going to be a blockbuster game with Embiid and Antetokounpo going against each other. Nonetheless, the Milwaukee Bucks with the home-court advantage will be the safe pick to make as compared to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.