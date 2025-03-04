Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 4 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. Both teams had a 1-1 record against each other in their 2023-24 season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 4

The Sixers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey*

Jeff Dowtin Jr. Jared Butler SG Quentin Grimes

Lonnie Walker IV Kelly Oubre Jr.*

SF Kelly Oubre Jr.*

Paul George*

Ricky Council IV

PF Paul George* Justin Edwards* Ricky Council IV C Andre Drummond

Guerschon Yabusele Adem Bona

Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 4

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are projected to use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Naz Reid (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley

Donte DiVincenzo Rob Dillingham SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Donte DiVincenzo SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle* Naz Reid Jaden McDaniels C Naz Reid Luka Garza Julius Randle*

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

76ers injury report for Mar. 4

The Sixers have eight players listed on their injury report. Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Justin Edwards, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Maxey Questionable (GTD) Back Paul George Questionable (GTD) Groin Justin Edwards Questionable (GTD) Ankle Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable (GTD) Illness Kyle Lowry Questionable (GTD) Hip Eric Gordon Out (OFS) Wrist Joel Embiid Out (OFS) Knee Jared McCain Out (OFS) Knee

Timberwolves injury report for Mar. 4

On the other hand, the Timberwolves will be without Rudy Gobert for the game, while Julius Randle is questionable to play.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Questionable (GTD) Groin Rudy Gobert Out Back

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Philadelphia 76ers are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-39 record. They have won just one of their last 10 games and are coming off a 119-102 home loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Andre Drummond led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 25 points, 18 rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ninth in the West with a 33-29 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are coming off a 116-98 blowout road win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, with Anthony Edwards leading their victory charge with 44 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The 76ers-Timberwolves matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Target Center in Minnesota. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and NBCSP+. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

