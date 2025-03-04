  • home icon
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 4 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:30 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. Both teams had a 1-1 record against each other in their 2023-24 season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 4

The Sixers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Maxey*
Jeff Dowtin Jr.Jared Butler
SGQuentin Grimes
Lonnie Walker IVKelly Oubre Jr.*
SFKelly Oubre Jr.*
Paul George*
Ricky Council IV
PFPaul George*Justin Edwards*Ricky Council IV
CAndre Drummond
Guerschon YabuseleAdem Bona
Timberwolves Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 4

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are projected to use a starting lineup of Mike Conley (PG), Anthony Edwards (SG), Jaden McDaniels (SF), Julius Randle (PF) and Naz Reid (C) for the game.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGMike Conley
Donte DiVincenzoRob Dillingham
SGAnthony EdwardsNickeil Alexander-WalkerDonte DiVincenzo
SFJaden McDanielsJaylen ClarkTerrence Shannon Jr.
PFJulius Randle*Naz ReidJaden McDaniels
CNaz ReidLuka GarzaJulius Randle*
Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

76ers injury report for Mar. 4

The Sixers have eight players listed on their injury report. Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Justin Edwards, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon are out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Tyrese MaxeyQuestionable (GTD)Back
Paul GeorgeQuestionable (GTD)Groin
Justin EdwardsQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Kelly Oubre Jr.Questionable (GTD)Illness
Kyle LowryQuestionable (GTD)Hip
Eric Gordon Out (OFS)Wrist
Joel EmbiidOut (OFS)Knee
Jared McCainOut (OFS) Knee
Timberwolves injury report for Mar. 4

On the other hand, the Timberwolves will be without Rudy Gobert for the game, while Julius Randle is questionable to play.

PlayerStatusInjury
Julius RandleQuestionable (GTD)Groin
Rudy GobertOutBack
Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Philadelphia 76ers are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-39 record. They have won just one of their last 10 games and are coming off a 119-102 home loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Andre Drummond led their losing effort in the game with his double-double performance of 25 points, 18 rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are ninth in the West with a 33-29 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are coming off a 116-98 blowout road win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, with Anthony Edwards leading their victory charge with 44 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The 76ers-Timberwolves matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Target Center in Minnesota. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and NBCSP+. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

