Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Smoothie King Center on Friday to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joel Embiid and co would look to add another name to their list of wins this season. The Philadelphia 76ers are second in the Eastern Conference, with a 35-16 record on the season, and have won 15 of their last 20 games.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled in recent games. They have lost four of their last five matchups, including a loss to the Orlando Magic and a blowout reverse against the Brooklyn Nets.

They are eyeing the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season but face a tough road ahead, as they have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the league.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is back for the Philadelphia 76ers after missing ten consecutive games. He dropped 35 points on his return against the Boston Celtics and is right back in the MVP race.

Embiid has missed 18 games this season, with the Philadelphia 76ers going 9-9 without him. His fitness would be key to the 76ers' postseason aspirations.

George Hill is the only player listed on the 76ers' injury report, as he recovers from an injured thumb. Coach Doc Rivers said that Hill is not expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup anytime soon but could be back before the playoffs.

.@George_Hill3 says that any role @sixers give him he's going to embrace with open arms.



"The only thing that matters is winning basketball games, having fun, competing." pic.twitter.com/Uu0QsTsBe6 — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) April 8, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a few names on their injury report for this game, which includes All-Star Brandon Ingram. Ingram is questionable yet again, as he recovers from a toe injury.

Meanwhile, point guard Lonzo Ball, who is recovering from a hip injury, and Kira Lewis Jr., who sustained a calf injury, are doubtful starters as well.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Pelicans SF/PF Brandon Ingram (toe), PG Lonzo Ball (hip) and PG/SG Kira Lewis Jr. (calf) are questionable Friday vs. the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/rVoVgAEFND — DK Nation (@dklive) April 8, 2021

Nickiel Alexander-Walker was diagnosed with a moderate left ankle sprain and will reportedly be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Josh Hart underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb and will be re-examined in three weeks.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

With no surprises on their injury report, the Philadelphia 76ers will likely use their usual starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ben Simmons should start as the point guard, while Seth Curry could join him in the backcourt. Sharpshooter and three-time champion, Danny Green should retain his small forward position.

Tobias Harris continues to put on a show from the power forward position, while MVP candidate Joel Embiid should take the floor as the Philadelphia 76ers' center.

Matisse Thybulle and Dwight Howard could continue to contribute off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans

With a few starters injured and questionable, the New Orleans Pelicans will field a changed starting lineup.

Isaiah Thomas should replace Lonzo Ball if the latter doesn't play. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been the Pelicans' standard point guard off the bench, but he is listed out as well.

Meanwhile, James Johnson filled in for Brandon Ingram in the game against the Nets and should start as the small forward if Ingram doesn't lace up.

Zion Williamson continues to impress in his sophomore season as the New Orleans Pelicans' power forward, while Steven Adams will likely retain his spot as the team's center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Isaiah Thomas | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - James Johnson | Power Forward - Zion Williamson | Center - Steven Adams.