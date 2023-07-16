Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Game Preview - July 16, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans enter Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 3-1 record. As such, they have an eye on making it through to the semi-finals of the Summer League tournament.
On the other hand, the Sixers have just one win to their name and will be leaving Las Vegas after their game against New Orleans.
Despite not having any high-level draft picks in their rotation, the Pelicans have been a difficult team to deal with during Summer League, and have already exceeded expectations.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Summer League: Prediction
Philadelphia has more dynamic scoring within their roster, yet the Pelicans are expected to win their fourth game of the tournament. Dyson Daniels and Dereon Seabron have both been performing well during their time in Las Vegas, while the Pelicans as a whole have been playing a team brand of basketball.
The 76ers might have a good two-man game going between Greg Brown III and Terquavion Smith, but it's clear that something is missing from within their rotation. As such, the Pelicans should be favored to walk out of the game with another win on their resume.
Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster
New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Odds, Spead, Moneyline
Moneyline: Sixers (+116), Pelicans (-142)
Spread: Sixers (+2.5), Pelicans (-2.5)
Total: 186.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Players to watch
Jaden Springer, Terquavion Smith, and Greg Brown III will be the primary three players the 76ers will pin their hopes on. All three of the Sixers' scorers have had a good Summer League, while Greg Brown has looked the part of a high-level rim-runner who can both pressure and defend the rim.
Smith has shone during his time in Las Vegas and has been an unstoppable scorer at times, although there have also been some costly mistakes too.
The Pelicans will look to utilize Dyson Daniels, Hunter Hale, and Dereon Seabron within their offense. That trio have all been enjoying a good Summer League tournament and should be able to help the Pelicans add another victory to their record.
