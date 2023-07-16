Basketball
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Game Preview - July 16, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 16, 2023 10:40 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Jaden Springer, Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans enter Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 3-1 record. As such, they have an eye on making it through to the semi-finals of the Summer League tournament.

On the other hand, the Sixers have just one win to their name and will be leaving Las Vegas after their game against New Orleans.

Despite not having any high-level draft picks in their rotation, the Pelicans have been a difficult team to deal with during Summer League, and have already exceeded expectations.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Summer League: Prediction

Philadelphia has more dynamic scoring within their roster, yet the Pelicans are expected to win their fourth game of the tournament. Dyson Daniels and Dereon Seabron have both been performing well during their time in Las Vegas, while the Pelicans as a whole have been playing a team brand of basketball.

The 76ers might have a good two-man game going between Greg Brown III and Terquavion Smith, but it's clear that something is missing from within their rotation. As such, the Pelicans should be favored to walk out of the game with another win on their resume.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Julian Champagnie5G-F6-8215 lbsJUN 29, 200122RSt. John's
Isaiah Joe7G6-3174 lbsJUL 02, 1999232Arkansas
Trevelin Queen9G6-6190 lbsFEB 25, 1997261New Mexico State
Jaden Springer11G6-3205 lbsSEP 25, 2002201Tennessee#28 Pick In 2021 Draft
Charlie Brown Jr.16G6-6199 lbsFEB 02, 1997263Saint Joseph's
Justin Smith19F6-6215 lbsMAR 01, 199924RArkansas
Charles Bassey23C6-11230 lbsOCT 28, 2000221Western Kentucky
Grant Riller26G6-0195 lbsFEB 08, 1997261College Of Charleston
Cassius Winston27G6-1185 lbsFEB 28, 1998252Michigan State
Malik Ellison28G6-6215 lbsAUG 17, 199626RHartford
Tyler Bey29F6-7215 lbsFEB 10, 1998251Colorado
Filip Petrusev33F6-11235 lbsAPR 15, 200023RCrvena Zvezda
Myles Powell35G6-1205 lbsJUL 07, 1997251Seton Hall
Aminu Mohammed36G6-5210 lbsDEC 15, 200121RGeorgetown
Michael Foster Jr.41F6-8250 lbsJAN 16, 200320RNBA G League Ignite
Paul Reed44F6-8218 lbsJUN 14, 1999242DePaul#58 Pick In 2020 Draft
Fred Sims Jr.45G6-4193 lbsFEB 14, 199726RChicago State

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Dereon Seabron0G6-7180 lbsMAY 26, 200023RNorth Carolina StateSigned On 09/09/22
Jared Harper2G5-10175 lbsSEP 14, 1997252Auburn
Naji Marshall8F6-7220 lbsJAN 24, 1998252XavierSigned On 12/07/20
Dyson Daniels11G6-8199 lbsMAR 17, 200320RNBA G League Ignite#8 Pick In 2022 Draft
John Butler Jr.12F7-1174 lbsDEC 04, 200220RFlorida State
Jose Alvarado15G6-0179 lbsAPR 12, 1998251Georgia TechSigned On 08/18/21
Daeqwon Plowden16G-F6-6215 lbsAUG 29, 199824RBowling Green
Elijah Stewart20G6-5190 lbsNOV 14, 199527RUSC
Trey Murphy III25G-F6-8208 lbsJUN 18, 2000231VirginiaDraft Rights Traded From MEM On 08/07/21
Amadou Sow26C6-9235 lbsNOV 18, 199824RUCSB
John Petty Jr.30G6-5184 lbsDEC 02, 199824RAlabama
E.J. Liddell32F6-7240 lbsDEC 18, 200022ROhio State#41 Pick In 2022 Draft
Zach Hankins35C7-0245 lbsJUL 27, 1996262Xavier
Tyrique Jones36C6-9239 lbsMAY 03, 199726RXavier (OH)
Karlo Matkovic45F-C6-11231 lbsMAR 30, 200122RCedevita Olimpija
Deividas Sirvydis91F6-8190 lbsJUN 10, 2000232Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Odds, Spead, Moneyline

Moneyline: Sixers (+116), Pelicans (-142)

Spread: Sixers (+2.5), Pelicans (-2.5)

Total: 186.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Players to watch

Jaden Springer, Terquavion Smith, and Greg Brown III will be the primary three players the 76ers will pin their hopes on. All three of the Sixers' scorers have had a good Summer League, while Greg Brown has looked the part of a high-level rim-runner who can both pressure and defend the rim.

Smith has shone during his time in Las Vegas and has been an unstoppable scorer at times, although there have also been some costly mistakes too.

The Pelicans will look to utilize Dyson Daniels, Hunter Hale, and Dereon Seabron within their offense. That trio have all been enjoying a good Summer League tournament and should be able to help the Pelicans add another victory to their record.

