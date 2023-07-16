Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Game Preview - July 16, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans enter Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 3-1 record. As such, they have an eye on making it through to the semi-finals of the Summer League tournament.

On the other hand, the Sixers have just one win to their name and will be leaving Las Vegas after their game against New Orleans.

Despite not having any high-level draft picks in their rotation, the Pelicans have been a difficult team to deal with during Summer League, and have already exceeded expectations.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Summer League: Prediction

Philadelphia has more dynamic scoring within their roster, yet the Pelicans are expected to win their fourth game of the tournament. Dyson Daniels and Dereon Seabron have both been performing well during their time in Las Vegas, while the Pelicans as a whole have been playing a team brand of basketball.

The 76ers might have a good two-man game going between Greg Brown III and Terquavion Smith, but it's clear that something is missing from within their rotation. As such, the Pelicans should be favored to walk out of the game with another win on their resume.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Julian Champagnie 5 G-F 6-8 215 lbs JUN 29, 2001 22 R St. John's Isaiah Joe 7 G 6-3 174 lbs JUL 02, 1999 23 2 Arkansas Trevelin Queen 9 G 6-6 190 lbs FEB 25, 1997 26 1 New Mexico State Jaden Springer 11 G 6-3 205 lbs SEP 25, 2002 20 1 Tennessee #28 Pick In 2021 Draft Charlie Brown Jr. 16 G 6-6 199 lbs FEB 02, 1997 26 3 Saint Joseph's Justin Smith 19 F 6-6 215 lbs MAR 01, 1999 24 R Arkansas Charles Bassey 23 C 6-11 230 lbs OCT 28, 2000 22 1 Western Kentucky Grant Riller 26 G 6-0 195 lbs FEB 08, 1997 26 1 College Of Charleston Cassius Winston 27 G 6-1 185 lbs FEB 28, 1998 25 2 Michigan State Malik Ellison 28 G 6-6 215 lbs AUG 17, 1996 26 R Hartford Tyler Bey 29 F 6-7 215 lbs FEB 10, 1998 25 1 Colorado Filip Petrusev 33 F 6-11 235 lbs APR 15, 2000 23 R Crvena Zvezda Myles Powell 35 G 6-1 205 lbs JUL 07, 1997 25 1 Seton Hall Aminu Mohammed 36 G 6-5 210 lbs DEC 15, 2001 21 R Georgetown Michael Foster Jr. 41 F 6-8 250 lbs JAN 16, 2003 20 R NBA G League Ignite Paul Reed 44 F 6-8 218 lbs JUN 14, 1999 24 2 DePaul #58 Pick In 2020 Draft Fred Sims Jr. 45 G 6-4 193 lbs FEB 14, 1997 26 R Chicago State

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Dereon Seabron 0 G 6-7 180 lbs MAY 26, 2000 23 R North Carolina State Signed On 09/09/22 Jared Harper 2 G 5-10 175 lbs SEP 14, 1997 25 2 Auburn Naji Marshall 8 F 6-7 220 lbs JAN 24, 1998 25 2 Xavier Signed On 12/07/20 Dyson Daniels 11 G 6-8 199 lbs MAR 17, 2003 20 R NBA G League Ignite #8 Pick In 2022 Draft John Butler Jr. 12 F 7-1 174 lbs DEC 04, 2002 20 R Florida State Jose Alvarado 15 G 6-0 179 lbs APR 12, 1998 25 1 Georgia Tech Signed On 08/18/21 Daeqwon Plowden 16 G-F 6-6 215 lbs AUG 29, 1998 24 R Bowling Green Elijah Stewart 20 G 6-5 190 lbs NOV 14, 1995 27 R USC Trey Murphy III 25 G-F 6-8 208 lbs JUN 18, 2000 23 1 Virginia Draft Rights Traded From MEM On 08/07/21 Amadou Sow 26 C 6-9 235 lbs NOV 18, 1998 24 R UCSB John Petty Jr. 30 G 6-5 184 lbs DEC 02, 1998 24 R Alabama E.J. Liddell 32 F 6-7 240 lbs DEC 18, 2000 22 R Ohio State #41 Pick In 2022 Draft Zach Hankins 35 C 7-0 245 lbs JUL 27, 1996 26 2 Xavier Tyrique Jones 36 C 6-9 239 lbs MAY 03, 1997 26 R Xavier (OH) Karlo Matkovic 45 F-C 6-11 231 lbs MAR 30, 2001 22 R Cedevita Olimpija Deividas Sirvydis 91 F 6-8 190 lbs JUN 10, 2000 23 2 Lietuvos Rytas Vilnius

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Odds, Spead, Moneyline

Moneyline: Sixers (+116), Pelicans (-142)

Spread: Sixers (+2.5), Pelicans (-2.5)

Total: 186.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Cox Pavilion and is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Players to watch

Jaden Springer, Terquavion Smith, and Greg Brown III will be the primary three players the 76ers will pin their hopes on. All three of the Sixers' scorers have had a good Summer League, while Greg Brown has looked the part of a high-level rim-runner who can both pressure and defend the rim.

Smith has shone during his time in Las Vegas and has been an unstoppable scorer at times, although there have also been some costly mistakes too.

The Pelicans will look to utilize Dyson Daniels, Hunter Hale, and Dereon Seabron within their offense. That trio have all been enjoying a good Summer League tournament and should be able to help the Pelicans add another victory to their record.

