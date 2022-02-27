Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Madison Square Garden on Sunday to lock horns against the New York Knicks. The Knicks have won both meetings against the 76ers this season, and will look to continue the trend in their upcoming back-to-back fixtures against them.

The 76ers are coming off a dominant 133-102 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with James Harden making a rousing debut his debut for the franchise. Harden recorded a double double with 27 points and 12 assists, while his teammate Joel Embiid scored a game-high 34 points.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were bested by the Miami Heat 115-100 in their previous fixture, despite RJ Barrett scoring a season-high 46 points. The Heat’s “Big Three” of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 58 points on the night.

The 76ers (36-23) are third in the Eastern Conference standings as they look to contend for the championship after the Harden trade. Meanwhile, the Knicks (25-35) are 12th in the East as they seek to reach the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have no active injuries to report for this game.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks will play without Kemba Walker, after the player decided to sit out for the remainder of the season. Derrick Rose will be unavailable after undergoing a minor procedure on his right ankle. Shooting guard Quentin Grimes is out with an injury to his right knee.

Player Name Status Reason Kemba Walker Out Not with team Derrick Rose Out Right ankle surgery Quentin Grimes Out Right patella subluxation

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey is likely to pair up with James Harden in the team’s backcourt, with support from Matisse Thybulle at small forward. Tobias Harris could start as a power forward, with the in-form Joel Embiid as the starting center.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via Embiid and Harden putting in work less than an hour after beating the Timberwolves(via @sixers Embiid and Harden putting in work less than an hour after beating the Timberwolves 💪 (via @sixers) https://t.co/QcTSVZkabK

Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang are likely to play key minutes off the bench, with Paul Millsap and Shake Milton to chip in as well.

New York Knicks

Evan Fournier and Alec Burks could be the Knicks’ starting backcourt pair, with 21-year-old RJ Barrett in the small forward position. Julius Randle shoudl be the starting power forward, with Mitchell Robinson at center to complete the starting five.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks



@RjBarrett6 The youngest Knick to score 45 or more points since Carl Braun in 1947. The youngest Knick to score 45 or more points since Carl Braun in 1947.@RjBarrett6 📈 https://t.co/KARBGUw46L

Jericho Sims, Immanuel Quickley and Cam Reddish are expected to contribute effectively off the bench. Obi Toppin and Miles McBride could be available to use in the rotation as well.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard – James Harden | Small Forward – Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

New York Knicks

Point Guard – Alec Burks | Shooting Guard – Evan Fournier | Small Forward – RJ Barrett | Power Forward – Julius Randle | Center – Mitchell Robinson.

