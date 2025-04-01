Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Tuesday. Philadelphia is 13th in the East with a 23-52 record, while New York is third with a 47-27 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 476 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 265-211 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with New York looking for the sweep. They last played on Feb. 26 when the Knicks won 110-105 behind Jalen Brunson’s 34 points, while the 76ers were led by Tyrese Maxey (30 points).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 1, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: 76ers (+700) vs. Knicks (-1100)

Spread: 76ers (+14.5) vs. Knicks (-14.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o223.5) vs. Knicks -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview

The 76ers’ season was derailed because of injuries, and they have been eliminated from playoff contention. They are on an eight-game losing streak and have won just one of their past 10 games. The 76ers are coming off of a 127-109 blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 23 points.

Ad

The Sixers, meanwhile, continue to be without the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry.

The Knicks have qualified for the playoffs and are on a two-game win streak. They have won six of their past 10 games and are coming off of a 110-93 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges had 28 points each, while Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ad

New York continues to be without Jalen Brunson, who's dealing with an ankle injury. He has been cleared for basketball activities but remains without a clear timeline for return.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks betting props

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 23.5. After a string of good games, he struggled against the Miami Heat on Saturday and could also struggle against the Knicks. Bet on the under.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 23.5. After an off game, where he had just 10 points, bet on Towns to go over 23.5 points.

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a lopsided win on Tuesday. Considering Philly’s injury concerns, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Bet on New York to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 223.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.