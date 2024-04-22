Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks square off in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series. The Knicks took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the opener 111-104. Josh Hart handled things toward the end, tallying 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson scored 22, and Miles McBride had 21 off the bench. The Knicks survived because of their second unit combining for 42 points. None of the starters finished with a positive box score. Nevertheless, a listless effort from the Sixers' supporting cast ensured the Knicks didn't let the Sixers steal homecourt.

However, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey going off for 29 and 33 points was a worrying sign. The Knicks must contain the All-Star duo better to solidify their shot at winning Monday's contest.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as available. Embiid was on the injury report because of his left knee issue, while Maxey was a late addition due to an unspecified illness. Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) remain out.

New York Knicks injury report

Julius Randle (shoulder) is the only player on the Knicks' injury report.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

The 76ers will stick to their usual starting five if Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are available. Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris will join the duo. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield and Paul Reed could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Jeff Dowtin Jr. Shooting guards Kyle Lowry Ricky Council IV



Small forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. Buddy Hield Power forwards Tobias Harris Nicolas Batum KJ Martin Centers Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic will be in the rotation off the bench.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Power forwards OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Game 2 key matchups

The Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks game will be decided by a few key player matchups. The Knicks won some of those to come out on top on Monday. Here are three duels to watch out for:

Jalen Brunson vs. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre guarded Brunson for most of Monday's contest and found decent success with his length and ability to match the latter's strength. Brunson shot only 8 of 26. If Oubre can keep up with the solid job, the Sixers will have an improved chance of causing an upset.

Joel Embiid vs. Knicks' bigs

Embiid had his way on offense against the Knicks' bigs, Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. Embiid scored 29 points but shot only 8 of 22. He was efficient in drawing fouls, though.

Embiid made 12 trips to the foul line and scored 11. However, he lost the rebounding battle, with Robinson grabbing 12 boards and Hartenstein seven. Embiid must play big in that area to give the Sixers more second-chance points.

