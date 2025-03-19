Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2025

Two undermanned squads — but for very different reasons — will clash on Wednesday as the OKC Thunder welcome the struggling Philadelphia 76ers. This will mark their second and final meeting of the season, with the Thunder having taken the first clash 118-102.

This rematch, however, will be missing its biggest names. Philadelphia’s star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are all sidelined, while OKC will rest MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and will also be without All-Star Jalen Williams and defensive stalwart Lu Dort.

Here’s a preview of the Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: 76ers (+350) vs Thunder (-452)

Spread: 76ers +10.5 (-110) vs Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 76ers o230.5 (-110) vs Thunder u230.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder preview

The 76ers come into this one missing not just their stars, but key rotation players including Adem Bona, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Lonnie Walker IV and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Still, they’ve shown resilience, recently beating a depleted Dallas Mavericks team 130-125 before narrowly falling to the Houston Rockets in an overtime thriller, 144-137. New acquisition Quentin Grimes has been a bright spot, averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game since arriving at the deadline.

The Thunder, sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the Western Conference, will also rest stars tonight. But they’ve proven they can still dominate without them. Earlier this month, with a starting five of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams, they defeated a mostly healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad 107-89.

While tonight’s showdown might seem like a battle of backups, there are big stakes underneath. The Thunder own the 76ers’ top-six protected draft pick this year, meaning OKC could quietly benefit from helping Philly improve its record and slip out of the sixth-best odds for the No. 1 pick.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

76ers

G - Jared Butler | G - Quentin Grimes | F - Justin Edwards | F - Ricky Council IV | C - Oshae Brissett

Thunder

G - Aaron Wiggins | G - Isaiah Joe | F - Kenrich Williams| F - Jaylin Williams | C - Chet Holmgren

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder betting props

Quentin Grimes O/U 24.5 points – Take the over.

Chet Holmgren O/U 20.5 points – Take the over.

Aaron Wiggins O/U 5.5 points – Take the over.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder prediction

Despite missing key players, OKC has consistently shown it can adjust and stay competitive, rolling out various lineups without losing their edge. While Philadelphia has displayed similar grit, the Thunder’s system and depth allow them to maintain high-level basketball even when short-handed.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 13.

