Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. OKC Thunder matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Philly is 12th in the East with a 23-45 record, while OKC leads the West with a 56-12 record.

The two teams have played each other 146 times in the regular season, with the series tied 73-73. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 14, when the Thunder won 118-102 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points. Justin Edwards had 25 points for the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 19, at Paycom Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: 76ers (+375) vs. Thunder (-500)

Spread: 76ers (+10) vs. Thunder (-10)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o230.5) vs. Thunder -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder preview

The 76ers have been one of the most disappointing teams this season because of injuries to key players. They acquired Paul George in the offseason in hopes of making a Big Three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Both George and Embiid had injury-riddled seasons and are now ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Philly is coming off of a hard-fought 144-137 OT loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Quentin Grimes had 46 points and 13 rebounds, while Jared Butler had 21 points.

The Thunder have been the best team in the West by some margin and are favored to come out of the conference for the NBA finals. They have won nine of the past 10 games and are on a three-game win streak.

They are coming off of a 121-105 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 31 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein had a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The team is resting SGA for Wednesday’s game, while Lu Dort (hip) and Jalen Williams (hip) are out with injuries.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder betting props

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 24.5, a mark he has crossed in five straight games. Bet on the over.

Chet Holmgren’s points total is set at 21.5. He has crossed that mark just once in the past five games. However, with Shai out, he should have a bigger role. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Thunder to get a big win at home despite several players being ruled out for the game. We expect the same, as OKC should cover the spread for a win in a game where the point total goes past 230.5 points.

