Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and OKC Thunder will be looking to return to winning ways when they face off on Saturday. The Sixers have dropped to second in the Eastern Conference standings due to recent losses, while the Thunder are in a free-fall right now.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 10th, 9 PM ET (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost two of their last three games, including the one last night against the New Orleans Pelicans. While there's no need to hit the panic button, Doc Rivers' men are starting to showcase some mid-season jitters. They have a tough slate of games against the Mavericks, Nets and Clippers next week.

Joel Embiid wasn't at his best against the Pelicans. Embiid managed just 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. The Philadelphia 76ers haven't done too well without him, but considering that the OKC Thunder aren't that threatening, Embiid may be rested on the second night of this back-to-back.

Ben Simmons hasn't been able to shut his critics up lately. He's definitely in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but Simmons' output going forward just isn't good enough for the Philadelphia 76ers. He's managed just 9.6 points on 41% shooting in the last five games.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris (right)

Tobias Harris has been dependable for the Philadelphia 76ers all season long. Harris is averaging 20.6 points this season on a career-high 52% shooting from the field to go with his 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He's a better defender and can hold up his own against bigger players as well. Harris will be the go-to scorer for his side against OKC Thunder with Embiid likely to miss out on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Dwight Howard

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have fully embraced the rebuild. They're currently on a five-game losing streak, four of which have been by 24 or more points. They're one of the few franchises where fringe players such as Jaylen Hoard and Justin Robinson are getting quality minutes.

The main reason behind OKC Thunder's current tumble is their long list of injuries. Luguentz Dort, Josh Hall and Isaiah Roby are all still in the concussion protocol, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains sidelined with plantar fasciitis. Darius Bazley hasn't played since the All-Star break with a shoulder issue but is probable against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rookie Theo Maledon has been playing extended minutes lately and managed 18.6 points in the last five games. Ty Jerome has also showcased some passing and shooting skills. He managed 23 points in OKC Thunder's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers which included five made threes.

Key Player - Aleksej Pokusevski

Aleksej Pokusevski

If there's one player whom the OKC Thunder fans are excited about, it's Aleksej Pokusevski. Standing at seven feet, the Serbian can push up the floor like a guard. He can shoot, pass and rebound the basketball. Pokusevski's slender frame is concerning, though. The 19-year-old had a tough night against Cleveland, but he averaged 18.6 points on 46.2% shooting from deep in the five games prior to that.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Theo Maledon, G Kenrich Williams, F Aleksej Pokusevski, F Darius Bazley, C Moses Brown

76ers vs Thunder Match Prediction

This is a fairly simple situation. The Philadelphia 76ers are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. Even if they're without Embiid, the Sixers have the needed tools to overcome the OKC Thunder easily, who've received wallopings even from bad teams recently. Expect the Sixers to win this match.

Where to watch 76ers vs Thunder?

Local coverage of this game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

