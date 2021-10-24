Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Paycom Center tonight in what is expected to be a one-sided NBA 2021-22 game.

The OKC Thunder are coming off a 124-91 loss to the Houston Rockets, a game in which Christian Wood made a mockery of the Thunder's defense, dropping 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers were defeated 109-114 by the Brooklyn Nets in their most recent NBA game. Both sides will be desperate for a win, which could make for a feisty affair.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers v New Orleans Pelicans

Andre Drummond's status for tonight's game is in doubt due to an ankle problem, while Joel Embiid is listed as day-to-day as well because of knee soreness.

Ben Simmons had recently met with the Philadelphia 76ers medical staff and squad to inform them that he is not mentally ready to play yet, which automatically rules out his participation.

Grant Riller recently underwent surgery to treat a meniscus in his right knee and will be sidelined for a considerable time. Shake Milton has been ruled out as well.

Player Status Reason Andre Drummond Doubtful Ankle Joel Embiid Day-to-Day Knee soreness Ben Simmons Out Personal reasons Grant Riller Out Right knee surgery Shake Milton Out Ankle sprain

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't listed any players on their injury report ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey has taken the starting point guard role in Ben Simmons' absence, while ace shooter Seth Curry will continue to start at the point guard position. Danny Green will look to shake off his poor form with a strong game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he is expected to start at small forward.

Tobias Harris will be the team's starting power forward and Joel Embiid should be fit to start at the center position. Matisse Thybulle will come off the bench in the role of defensive stopper, while Furkan Korkmaz and Andre Drummond will split minutes with the front-court starters.

OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will start with franchise point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 1, with rookie swingman Josh Giddey at shooting guard. Luguentz Dort has blossomed into a brilliant 3&D player, and he will partner with Darius Bazley at the two forward spots. Veteran center Derrick Favors will be on the team's starting 5.

Kenrich Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors

