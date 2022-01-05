Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Amway Center on Wednesday, January 5.

In an earlier battle between the two teams this season, the 76ers were successful in getting the better of the Magic. Seth Curry scored 24 points in 33 minutes to guide the 76ers to a win that night.

Since then, Philly has been magnificent. They have done well to keep their external issues aside and focus on playing good basketball. Joel Embiid has also been playing like his true self and is slowly pushing himself into MVP conversations.

The Big Man is averaging 26.5 PPG and 10.9 RPG while shooting 47.4% shooting from the field. His brilliant form has led them to a four-game winning streak, which has helped them get to fifth position in the East.

Embiid will be hoping to put in another scintillating performance on Wednesday to lead the team to their 21st win of the season.

As far as the Orlando Magic are concerned, they have had a season to forget so far. Despite having talented stars in the team, the Magic are placed last in the East. They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and will be gunning to get to a win against Philly at home.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have reported Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer and Paul Reed to be out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Ben Simmons will indefinitely be out as he is yet to resolve his issue with the franchise. The team has listed Myles Powell as questionable due to the protocols.

Player Name Status Reason Tyrese Maxey Out Health and Safety Protocols Matisse Thybulle Out Health and Safety Protocols Paul Reed Out Health and Safety Protocols Jaden Springer Out Health and Safety Protocols Ben Simmons Out Not with the Team Shake Milton Out Back Contusion Myles Powell Questionable Health and Safety Protocols

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have reported Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, E'Twaun Moore and Jalen Suggs to be out of the game due to injuries. Brook Lopez recently entered the Safety Protocols and will be out until further notice.

A positive sign for the Magic is that Cole Anthony's status has been updated as questionable for this game and he could finally return to the lineup after a long time. Mo Wagner is also listed as questionable due to a non-COVID related illness. He will most likely make an appearance as the team would love to have more active bodies, considering that they are matched up against a team like the 76ers.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen Suggs Out Right Thumb Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Michael Carter - Williams Out Left Knee Injury Robin Lopez Out Health and Safety Protocols Markelle Fultz Out ACL Injury Cole Anthony Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Mo Wagner Questionable Non-Covid related Illness

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of injury problems this season. Despite all of that, coach Doc Rivers has been able to motivate his team and get the best result from them since the start of the year.

Rivers will most likely give Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz a chance in the backcourt. Georges Niang and Tobias Harris will share the frontcourt, while Joel Embiid spearheads the team from center.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

Going into this game, the Magic will hope to start Cole Anthony and Gary Harris on the backcourt. Although Anthony is listed as questionable, the team will most likely give him a go-ahead, since they desperately need a win. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. will start on the frontcourt, while Mo Bamba takes the position at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Seth Curry, Shooting Guard - Furkan Korkmaz, Small Forward - Georges Niang, Power Forward - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony, Shooting Guard - Gary Harris, Small Forward - Franz Wagner, Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr., Center - Mo Bamba

