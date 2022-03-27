Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in an inter-conference matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

After a slow start to their campaign, the 76ers have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the league. Since moving on from Ben Simmons, Philadelphia has a new superstar in James Harden, who has gelled well with Joel Embiid thus far. They are at the summit of the Eastern Conference and will be hoping to stay there until the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Suns (60-14) will once again have the services of Chris Paul. Superstar Devin Booker carried the team in Paul's absence as they aim to cement the top spot in the West. They are less than nine games ahead of the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) and have won 30 of their 38 home games this campaign. They will look to go one step further this year and win the championship.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia's Embiid and Doc Rivers in conversation

The 76ers are coming into this game with a clean bill of health as head coach Doc Rivers has all of his players fit and available to him for selection.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Sunsˆwill have CP3 back on the floor

Cameron Johnson is one of the two absentees for the game as he is ruled out with a right quad contusion and following him on the sidelines is JaVale McGee who is out with a non-Covid illness.

Players Status Reason JaVale McGee Out Illness Camerons Johnson Out Quad

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers 46-27 +170 O 229 +5 Phoenix Suns 60-14 -200 U 229 -5

The Suns will go into this matchup as the favorites because of their consistency this season, especially on home court, unlike the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 29.8 PPG this season. The 76ers are 25-11 on the road this season. Harden is averaging 10.1 assists this season.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26.3 PPG this season. The Suns have won nine of their last 10 games. The Suns have won only lost thrice in 11 games without Devin Booker.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The guards for the 76ers will be James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt while Joel Embiid will be the center.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers Mathief Flybulle was really living up to his name last night. Mathief Flybulle was really living up to his name last night. https://t.co/X68gySQfGn

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will see Devin Booker and Cameron Payne man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be handled by Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges. The center will be Deandre Ayton.

The 76ers have lost their last 11 games on the road this season. Phoenix is on a seven-game winning streak. The Suns are third in the league in defensive rating.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

