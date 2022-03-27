Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in an inter-Conference matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

The 76ers (46-27) have won seven of their last 10 games. After a slow start to their campaign, they have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the league. Since moving on from Ben Simmons, Philadelphia has a new superstar in James Harden, who has gelled well with Joel Embiid thus far.

Meanwhile, the Suns (60-14) will once again have the services of Chris Paul. Superstar Devin Booker carried the team in Paul's absence as they aim to cement the top spot in the West.

They are less than nine games ahead of second-place Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) and have won 30 of their 38 home games this campaign. They will look to go one step further this year and win the championship.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 27; 6 PM ET (Monday, Mar. 28; 3:30 AM).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

New 76ers superstar James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers, coming into this season with championship aspirations, find themselves third in the East. Led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers will hope to go one step further this time and reach the Conference Finals this year, or perhaps even the NBA Finals.

Along with Embiid, the team has Matisse Thybulle, whose incredible defense has attracted immense praise, especially for his performance against Steph Curry. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has come under scrutiny for his poor performances, and the 76ers are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for the forward.

After acquiring Harden in a trade that saw Ben Simmons exit the franchise, the 76ers now believe they have all the pieces to win the championship this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Suns superstar Devin Booker in action

Harboring championship aspirations and playing suitably, the Phoenix Suns have had an incredible start to the season. The Western Conference leaders will hope to go one step further this season and win the championship.

Led by coach Monty Williams and superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns, with their incredible offense and reliable defense, have caused all sorts of problems. However, they face a tricky run till the end of the regular season but will have the services of Chris Paul once again.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - March 27th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers 46-27 +170 O 229 +5 Phoenix Suns 60-14 -200 U 229 -5

The Suns will go into this matchup as the favorites because of their consistency this season, especially on home court, unlike the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 29.8 PPG this season. The 76ers are 25-11 on the road this season. Harden is averaging 10.1 assists this season.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26.3 PPG this season. The Suns have won nine of their last 10 games. The Suns have won only lost thrice in 11 games without Devin Booker.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

The 76ers are coming off an impressive 122-97 win over the LA Clippers, while the Suns are coming in red hot form too. Expect the Suns to get the job done on home floor once again, as they possess too much firepower.

The 76ers have lost their last 11 games on the road this season. Phoenix is on a seven-game winning streak. The Suns are third in the league in defensive rating.

Where to watch 76ers vs Suns game?

You can catch the live action of this game on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - BSAZ and NBCSP.

