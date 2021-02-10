Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will stay on the west coast for a meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams in the last week but this time, it will take place at the Moda Center in Portland.

The 76ers improved to 18-7 after their latest matchup with the Sacramento Kings, defending the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Trail Blazers proved to be too much to handle for the 76ers in these teams' first meeting this season, with the former cruising to a 16-point victory.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Updates

Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers

Injuries have not treated the Portland Trail Blazers well this season, with star C.J. McCollum and other important role-players sidelined for extended periods of time.

C.J. McCollum was diagnosed with a sprained left foot, with MRIs revealing a hairline fracture. McCollum has missed just under three weeks and will be re-evaluated around February 15th.

A couple people have asked so: No update on @CJMcCollum (left foot). Team said on Jan. 18 that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks, which is Feb. 15. Team will be on the road at that time on a three-game trip with games vs. Mavs and then a back-to-back vs. OKC and NOLA. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 2, 2021

Another tough loss for the Trail Blazers comes in the form of Jusuf Nurkic, who has not played since January 14th after undergoing surgery on his right wrist. The 6'11" center can provide a huge presence in the paint, but his return is indefinite and awaiting re-evaluation.

Portland's injury report is completed by Zach Collins and Nassir Little. Collins, a 23-year-old power forward, is on the road to recovery after ankle surgery but is ruled out until further notice. Nassir Little remains out with a left knee sprain but is expected to return soon.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers had to battle with COVID-19 protocols earlier in the year but have remained somewhat injury-free so far.

The only player on their injury list is Mike Scott, who is out for a short time with right knee inflammation.

Scott was ruled out against the Sacramento Kings in the 76ers' last game, and his status has not changed.

Other than Mike Scott, the Philadelphia 76ers are a healthy team heading into Thursday's matchup with Portland.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers

The visiting Philadelphia 76ers will roll out their usual starting lineup, featuring the dynamic duo of Ben Simmons at the point and Joel Embiid down low. The 76ers' silent superstar, Tobias Harris, completes the Philly "big three," with Seth Curry and Danny Green filling in at the wings.

Embiid leads the Philadelphia 76ers' offensive effort, racking up 29 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in an MVP-caliber season thus far. Ben Simmons controls the point guard position with great passing, leading the 76ers with 8 assists per game.

Tobias Harris has quietly averaged 20 points and 8 rebounds per game, with Seth Curry and Danny Green coming through in clutch moments as well.

This Philadelphia 76ers team presents a dangerous product each time they step on the floor.

Portland Trail Blazers

In the wake of C.J. McCollum's absence, the Portland Trail Blazers have tried to find ways to keep point guard Damian Lillard active. Opposing defenses are quick to put a double-team on Lillard, knowing his right-hand man isn't there to punish them.

The Trail Blazers have been running Gary Trent Jr. in McCollum's place, with Derrick Jones Jr. rotating to small forward. Enes Kanter holds down the paint at the center position, and former Philadephia 76ers' draft pick Robert Covington takes over the power forward role.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Portland Trail Blazers

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Rodney Hood, F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter