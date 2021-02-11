Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Joel Embiid and Damian Lillard

The Philadelphia 76ers, who are looking for their third straight 2020-21 NBA season victory, travel to the Moda Center on Thursday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers are currently 1st in the NBA Eastern Conference with an 18-7 record and look set to mount a serious title charge this time around.

The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have been unlucky with injuries and are without multiple stars as they come up against a Sixers side that has seen several key players miss games themselves.

Sixers starting five together



14-0 🔥🔥



Joel Embiid 25 points, 17 rebounds



Seth Curry & Tobias Harris

each with 22 points



Ben Simmons

14 points, 9 assists, 7 reboundshttps://t.co/HADxOpdwGL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 10, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trailblazers Prediction: Combined starting 5

The likes of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic are long-term absentees for the Portland Trail Blazers while Nassir Little and Zach Collins are both nearing returns. The Philadelphia 76ers have had better luck with injuries of late and have consolidated their position at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference.

In this article, we look at the hypothetical best combined 5 from the two teams ahead of their NBA matchup.

Point Guard – Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ben Simmons has been solid in the 2020-21 NBA season so far and will be looking to improve his numbers as the season progresses. He is currently producing 13.5 points and 8 assists per game and has been vital defensively for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Highlight of the 1st Quarter.



Ben Simmons:



8 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST



pic.twitter.com/3Ajl7seGzh — The Phifth Quarter (@The_PhifthQ) February 7, 2021

Currently averaging 1.7 blocks and .8 steals per game, Ben Simmons will be looking to help his team overcome their recent postseason failures. The Philadelphia 76ers’ guard brings a unique set of skills to the Sixers lineup but has been called out for his unwillingness to shoot from deep.

Advertisement

Shooting Guard – Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

As one would expect, Damian Lillard is crucial to the Portland Trail Blazers’ offense and has been putting up terrific numbers in the season so far. Lillard is currently averaging 29.4 points and 7.1 assists and will be expected to deliver once again against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Damian Lillard is in prolific form for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are missing multiple players and will need Lillard to be at his lethal best if they are to pull off an upset. He has delivered in multiple crucial games so far and has the ability to take the fight to any team, on his day.