Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2020

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9th, 6:30 PM ET (Monday 4 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

The Philadelphia 76ers are making the most of their easy schedule in Orlando and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Portland Trail Blazers were primed for their fourth win in five but a dry spell in the closing stages of their game against the LA Clippers saw them suffer a tough loss.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have done a good job of putting the pressure on the two seeds above them. They're just one game behind the fourth-placed Miami Heat and their rotation is looking increasingly good with every passing game.

Ben Simmons is likely out for the season after deciding to undergo surgery in his left knee. However, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid have done well in the bubble so far and will be looking to dominate the frontcourt matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris has improved his production for the Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando

Tobias Harris has been the Philadelphia 76ers' second-best player during the seeding games. He's averaging 24 points and nearly 9 rebounds per game since the restart and is coming off a 23-point 15-rebound performance against Orlando Magic. He had 23 points the last time Philly faced the Portland Trail Blazers and will be hoping to have a similar outing, if not better, on Sunday.

76ers Predicted Lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are the most improved side in the NBA bubble. The return of Zach Collins and especially Jusuf Nurkic has helped them shore up their defense while improving their game inside the paint.

Sitting just 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, the Portland Trail Blazers are increasingly becoming the favorites for making it to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed from the West. A win against the Philadelphia 76ers would do them a world of good, especially considering that their last two fixtures are against the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn, both winnable on paper.

Key Player - Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic has been lively for the Portland Trail Blazers since returning

Jusuf Nurkic missed the entirety of the season prior to the suspension but has played like an absolute beast in Orlando, averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. Given Philly's strong frontcourt, he will also be tasked with the responsibility of keeping the likes of Joel Embiid and Al Horford in check.

Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony, Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic

76ers vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers may only be the ninth seed in the West right now, but at full strength, they've played like the top-four side they were supposed to be at the start of the NBA season.

While The Philadelphia 76ers have picked up the pace in the last few games, the absence of Ben Simmons could easily be the deciding factor. We can expect a closely contested game with Damian Lillard and co. coming up trumps.

Where to watch 76ers vs Trail Blazers?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Northwest. The match will be telecasted nationwide via NBA TV. Fans in India can watch the tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

