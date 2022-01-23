Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Philadelphia 76ers in another exciting 2021-22 NBA season matchup at AT&T Center. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last outings.

For Spurs, their chances of reaching at least the play-in tournament continue to dwindle as they have failed to maintain winning form. They have managed only three wins in their last ten outings.

The Sixers have much improved since the return of Joel Embiid, and have won seven of their last ten games, with their most recent loss (102-101) coming at the hands of the LA Clippers. Embiid's 40-point double-double was not enough as Tyrese Maxey's last-second shot did not fall.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Joel Embiid’s last 13 games 🤯



‣ 40 Pts, 13 Reb

‣ 50 Pts, 12 Reb

‣ 32 Pts, 8 Reb

‣ 32 Pts, 12 Reb

‣ 25 Pts, 13 Reb

‣ 31 Pts, 6 Reb

‣ 31 Pts, 8 Reb

‣ 31 Pts, 12 Reb

‣ 31 Pts, 5 Reb

‣ 31 Pts, 15 Reb, 10 Ast

‣ 34 Pts, 7 Reb

‣ 36 Pts, 11 Reb

Joel Embiid's last 13 games 🤯

‣ 40 Pts, 13 Reb
‣ 50 Pts, 12 Reb
‣ 32 Pts, 8 Reb
‣ 32 Pts, 12 Reb
‣ 25 Pts, 13 Reb
‣ 31 Pts, 6 Reb
‣ 31 Pts, 8 Reb
‣ 31 Pts, 12 Reb
‣ 31 Pts, 5 Reb
‣ 31 Pts, 15 Reb, 10 Ast
‣ 34 Pts, 7 Reb
‣ 36 Pts, 11 Reb
‣ 36 Pts, 13 Reb

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Sixers have listed six players on their injury report, including two of their starters - Seth Curry and Danny Green, who are both out due to ankle injuries. Ben Simmons' situation is still unraveling, and he will continue to sit out games.

Player Name Status Reason Seth Curry Out Left ankle soreness Danny Green Out Right hip pain Shake Milton Out Back contusion Paul Reed Out G-League assignment Ben Simmons Out Personal reasons Matisse Thybulle Out Right shoulder sprain

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs will field a healthy team, with all of their regulars available.

Player Name Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out G-League Zach Collins Out Return to competition reconditioning Joe Wisekamp Out G-League Joshua Primo Out G-league assignment

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

76ers

The Sixers used a six-man rotation in their last outing against the Clippers and could do the same this time. However, head coach Doc Rivers might choose to start Georges Niang. He played significant minutes from the bench last time out and could have been more impactful as a starter.

Although they are not spoiled for options, Andre Drummond and Isaiah Joe will likely play the most minutes from the bench.

Spurs

With their regular stars all healthy and good to go, there will likely be no change in the starting lineup. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will pair up on the backcourt while Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott and Jakob Poeltl will take charge on the frontcourt.

Devin Vassell, Loonie Walker and Keita Bates-Diop will play the most minutes from the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Furkan Korkmaz; Small Forward - Georges Niang; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray; Shooting Guard - Derrick White; Small Forward - Keldon Johnson; Power Forward - Doug McDermott; Center - Jakob Poeltl.

