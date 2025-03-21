Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their six-game road swing with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. After beating the Spurs 111-106 in late December, the Sixers will hope to sweep the season series. To accomplish the goal, the visitors must overcome the injuries of nine key players, including Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are healthier but will be without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, their two best players. San Antonio interim coach Mitch Johnson will continue to lean on Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell and rookie Stephon Castle to carry the team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio will host the 76ers-Spurs rematch. Basketball fans can check the action by streaming the game on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+185) vs. Spurs (-225)

Odds: 76ers (+5.5) vs. Spurs (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o240.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u240.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are struggling for good reason, missing their superstar trio and multiple key contributors. Quentin Grimes must play well for the 76ers to have a chance of sweeping the season series.

Grimes can’t carry the team on his own. Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse must get more out of Guerschon Yabusele, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Hood-Schifino and every healthy player who can suit up.

The Spurs have been alternating wins and losses in their six games. In their victories against the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks, the Spurs held the opposition to sub-par shooting from deep. Philly’s main gunners are out, so the home team could capitalize on that and keep the 76ers from doing damage outside.

The Spurs must take care of the ball well to prevent the 76ers from keeping up. Chris Paul and Co. usually stutter when they commit careless turnovers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

76ers

PG: Quentin Grimes | SG: Jared Butler | SF: Justin Edwards | PF: Oshae Brissett | PF: Guerschon Yabusele

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

With so many injuries, Nick Nurse has allowed Quentin Grimes to be ultra-aggressive in looking for his shots.

After averaging 13.1 points per game in February, the former backup guard is putting up 28.5 PPG this month. Over his last five games, he's averaging 33.2 PPG behind 52.2% efficiency, including 42.6% from deep.

Grimes will likely top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Chris Paul will be content to set up his teammates, still he will get his chances to score and likely eke past his 7.5 (O/U) points prop. CP3 is averaging 10.5 PPG, a sign that he might be in rhythm when the Spurs host the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Philadelphia’s injury-riddled roster has desperately tried to compete. The Spurs are also hobbled but have their main contributors except for Wembanyama and Fox. San Antonio could blow past their visitors and the -5.5 spread.

