Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 28th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The 76ers have a chance of finishing the series on the road, as the series score now stands at 3-2.

The 76ers started the series strong, going up 3-0 – with Joel Embiid scoring the game-winner in overtime in Game 3. But the Raptors came back strong, against the odds, in the following games to force a Game 6.

The 76ers shot poorly in Game 5, averaging just 38.3% from the field as a unit. James Harden’s contribution in the series has been nowhere close to what was expected of him, as he has averaged 18.4 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in five games.

Pascal Siakam, on the other hand, started slow through the first three games – but picked up the slack, averaging 28.5 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the last two games. The Raptors have been able to keep the series alive and will hope to force Game 7 – with a win at home.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid has put up two 30-point games in the series so far

Charles Bassey is listed as out, recovering from a sprain in his right shoulder. Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible to play due to the vaccination mandate in Canada.

Player Name Status Reason Charles Bassey Out Right shoulder sprain Matisse Thybulle Out Ineligible to play

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Pascal Siakam will need to make a leader's contribution to force Game 7

Fred VanVleet is listed as doubtful, with a strain on his left hip flexor. All other players are available for Nick Nurse’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Fred VanVleet Doubtful Left hip flexor strain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 28th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 4 -125 O 209.5 (-115) -1.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors 5 +105 U 209.5 (-105) +1.5 (-105)

The Raptors will go into Game 6 with the odds against them as they play against Joel Embiid and James Harden. Fred VanVleet’s status being doubtful further hurts the Raptors’ chances of writing history - coming back from a 3-0 deficit.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

1. The 76ers were 27-14 on the road this season.

2. The 76ers have averaged 107.4 points in the series so far.

3. James Harden has averaged 9.2 assists in the series so far.

Toronto Raptors

1. The Raptors had a 24-17 record at home this season.

2. The Raptors have limited the 76ers to an average of 95 points in their last two games.

3. The Raptors have averaged 104.4 points in the series so far.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Danny Green at small forward. Tobias Harris will start as a power forward, with Joel Embiid manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip In the most unexpected plot twist, Philly leans on Danny Green, who called it the way it is. In the most unexpected plot twist, Philly leans on Danny Green, who called it the way it is. https://t.co/3lkYBFHCV4

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is likely to start as a point guard, with Scottie Barnes available to step in for him if necessary. Gary Trent will start as a shooting guard, with support from OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in forward positions. Khem Birch will be the team’s starting center, protecting the rim for the Raptors.

1. The 76ers had a 14-7 record when James Harden played this season.

2. The Raptors won 3 of their 4 regular season games against the 76ers.

3. Joel Embiid has averaged a double-double with 24.8 points and 11.6 rebounds in the series so far.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard – Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard – Gary Trent | Small Forward – OG Anunoby | Power Forward – pascal Siakam | Center – Khem Birch.

