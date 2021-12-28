Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

In a clash between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses, the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 117-96 win over the Washington Wizards and currently hold the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers hold a 17-16 record, having won 11 games on the road this season. They will be looking to add to that tally when they face the Toronto Raptors tonight. However, Philadelphia have lost four of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are having a tough season thus far as the Toronto-based franchise find themselves 10th in the Eastern Conference. The now 14-16 Raptors come into this game on the back off a heavy loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Star guard Fred VanVleet leads the way for Toronto, averaging over 20 points per game this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers talisman Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers nearly have a fully fit roster barring a couple of absentees. Superstar Ben Simmons continues to be unavailable for Doc Rivers' team, citing personal reasons. While Danny Green and Andre Drummond are also unavailable for this game as they are in health and safety protocols at the moment along with Shake Milton.

Player Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Danny Green Out Covid-19 Shake Milton Out Covid-19 Andre Drummond Out Covid-19

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors

Easily the most decimated team in the NBA due to Covid-19, the Toronto Raptors have very few players available for this game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam are all listed as questionable as they aren't match fit yet. While David Johnson is out due to a calf strain.

The likes of Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Isaac Bonga amongst others are all ruled out for this matchup. As they are in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Gorac Dragić continues to be away from the team due to personal reasons.

Player Status Reason Fred VanVleet Out Covid-19 OG Anunoby Out Covid-19 Scottie Barnes Out Covid-19 Pascal Siakam Questionable Conditioning Goran Dragic Out Personal Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Conditioning David Johnson Out Left calf strain Malachi Flynn Out Covid-19 Khem Birch Questionable Conditioning Precious Achiuwa Out Covid-19 Justin Champagnie Out Covid-19 Isaac Bonga Out Covid-19

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Barring Danny Green, the Philadelphia 76ers have all their usual starters available for selection. Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry are expected to man the backcourt. While forwards Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris make the frontcourt. With superstar Joel Embiid starting at the center position .

Toronto Raptors

Ravaged by Covid-19, the Toronto Raptors are set to start Dalano Banton and Svi Mykhailiuk as their guards. The forwards in this lineup will be DJ Wilson and Yuta Watanabe while the center will be Chris Boucher.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Dalano Banton; Shooting Guard - Svi Mykhailiuk; Small Forward - DJ Wilson; Power Forward - Yuta Watanabe; Center - Chris Boucher

