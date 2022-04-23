Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the first-round series between the two teams. Both sides played a neck-and-neck Game 3. However, Joel Embiid delivered a game-winning three-pointer to break the hearts of Raptors fans. The 76ers walked out with a 114-111 win on the night.
Embiid racked up 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way from the front. James Harden scored 19 points and made 10 assists, but he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey also added 19 points for the 76ers as they took a 3-0 lead in the series.
OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. stepped up for the Raptors. The young duo scored 26 and 24 points respectively for the team. Precious Achiuwa also added 20 points, but all of their efforts went in vain as the 76ers walked out of the Scotiabank Arena with a narrow win.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
Mattisse Thybulles is indefinitely ruled out of the game as he is ineligible to play in the city of Toronto due to vaccine mandates. Joel Embiid suffered a thumb sprain but has decided to play through the injury in this game.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
Scottie Barnes suffered a left ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series. The rookie has been out of action since then but has been listed as doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23, 2022
The 76ers are being favored in this game because of the sensational basketball they have played this season. Although the team were under pressure in the last game since they were playing on the road, the 76ers kept their cool and worked their way out to grab a narrow win. They are playing without their primary defender, but despite that, they have done well to contain the Raptors. They already have a 3-0 lead and have the upper hand, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds to win this game.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips
Philadelphia
- Joel Embiid has averaged 30.8 PPG and 13.8 RPG in his last five appearances.
- The 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten playoff games on the road.
- The 76ers have a 1-4 against the spread record in their last five games.
Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on the 76ers going over the total against the 76ers
Toronto Raptors
- The total has gone over in three of the last five games the Raptors have played in
- Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 6.8 APG in the six games he has played against the 76ers this season.
- The Raptors have won only three out of their last ten playoff games at home.
Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on Pascal Siakam securing a double-double against the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers will use the same starting lineup that was featured in Game 3 of the series. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will share the backcourt. Danny Green and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt, while big man Joel Embiid will start at center for the 76ers.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors will have Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. start on the backcourt. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will share the frontcourt, while Khem Birch maintains his position as the center. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been listed as probable. If he is deemed fit to play, he will most likely play off the bench in Game 4.
76ers
Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid
Raptors
Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch