×
Create
Notifications

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
Godwin Mathew
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the first-round series between the two teams. Both sides played a neck-and-neck Game 3. However, Joel Embiid delivered a game-winning three-pointer to break the hearts of Raptors fans. The 76ers walked out with a 114-111 win on the night.

Embiid racked up 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way from the front. James Harden scored 19 points and made 10 assists, but he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey also added 19 points for the 76ers as they took a 3-0 lead in the series.

🗣️ SIXERS WIN GAME THREE. https://t.co/1IcPit6yh0

OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. stepped up for the Raptors. The young duo scored 26 and 24 points respectively for the team. Precious Achiuwa also added 20 points, but all of their efforts went in vain as the 76ers walked out of the Scotiabank Arena with a narrow win.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Mattisse Thybulles is indefinitely ruled out of the game as he is ineligible to play in the city of Toronto due to vaccine mandates. Joel Embiid suffered a thumb sprain but has decided to play through the injury in this game.

Player NameStatusReason
Matisse Thybulle OutIneligible to play
Joel EmbiidAvailableRight Thumb Sprain

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes suffered a left ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series. The rookie has been out of action since then but has been listed as doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday.

Player NameStatusReason
Scottie BarnesDoubtfulLeft Ankle Sprain
Scottie Barnes in his first playoff game before going down with an injury:15 PTS10 REB8 AST1 BLK67 FG%He’s a special talent, and hopefully he’s ok 🙏 https://t.co/QuJtFcr82y

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23, 2022

Team NameMoneylineTotal Points [Over and Under]Point Spread
Philadelphia 76ers -150Over 213.5 [-110]-3 [-110]
Toronto Raptors+130Under 213.5 [-110]+3 [-110]

The 76ers are being favored in this game because of the sensational basketball they have played this season. Although the team were under pressure in the last game since they were playing on the road, the 76ers kept their cool and worked their way out to grab a narrow win. They are playing without their primary defender, but despite that, they have done well to contain the Raptors. They already have a 3-0 lead and have the upper hand, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds to win this game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia

  1. Joel Embiid has averaged 30.8 PPG and 13.8 RPG in his last five appearances.
  2. The 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten playoff games on the road.
  3. The 76ers have a 1-4 against the spread record in their last five games.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on the 76ers going over the total against the 76ers

Toronto Raptors

  1. The total has gone over in three of the last five games the Raptors have played in
  2. Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 6.8 APG in the six games he has played against the 76ers this season.
  3. The Raptors have won only three out of their last ten playoff games at home.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on Pascal Siakam securing a double-double against the 76ers

DEFENCE ➡️ OFFENCE https://t.co/CDJ5EO9dnH

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

The 76ers will use the same starting lineup that was featured in Game 3 of the series. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will share the backcourt. Danny Green and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt, while big man Joel Embiid will start at center for the 76ers.

Tobi to the hoop! 💨 https://t.co/ZidTzb6pqA

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

The Raptors will have Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. start on the backcourt. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will share the frontcourt, while Khem Birch maintains his position as the center. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been listed as probable. If he is deemed fit to play, he will most likely play off the bench in Game 4.

love to see it ⤵️@FredVanVleet ➡️ @pskills43 ➡️ @gtrentjr https://t.co/DKyoXNNiz2
  1. The total has gone over in three of the last five games the Raptors have played in
  2. Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 6.8 APG in the six games he has played against the 76ers this season.
  3. The Raptors have won only three out of their last ten playoff games at home.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on Pascal Siakam securing a double-double against the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Raptors

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch

Edited by Arnav

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी