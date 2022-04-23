Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the first-round series between the two teams. Both sides played a neck-and-neck Game 3. However, Joel Embiid delivered a game-winning three-pointer to break the hearts of Raptors fans. The 76ers walked out with a 114-111 win on the night.

Embiid racked up 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way from the front. James Harden scored 19 points and made 10 assists, but he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey also added 19 points for the 76ers as they took a 3-0 lead in the series.

OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. stepped up for the Raptors. The young duo scored 26 and 24 points respectively for the team. Precious Achiuwa also added 20 points, but all of their efforts went in vain as the 76ers walked out of the Scotiabank Arena with a narrow win.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Mattisse Thybulles is indefinitely ruled out of the game as he is ineligible to play in the city of Toronto due to vaccine mandates. Joel Embiid suffered a thumb sprain but has decided to play through the injury in this game.

Player Name Status Reason Matisse Thybulle Out Ineligible to play Joel Embiid Available Right Thumb Sprain

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes suffered a left ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series. The rookie has been out of action since then but has been listed as doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday.

Player Name Status Reason Scottie Barnes Doubtful Left Ankle Sprain

𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓❄️🇨🇦 @IcyScottieV2



15 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

1 BLK

67 FG%



He’s a special talent, and hopefully he’s ok Scottie Barnes in his first playoff game before going down with an injury:15 PTS10 REB8 AST1 BLK67 FG%He’s a special talent, and hopefully he’s ok Scottie Barnes in his first playoff game before going down with an injury:15 PTS10 REB8 AST1 BLK67 FG%He’s a special talent, and hopefully he’s ok 🙏 https://t.co/QuJtFcr82y

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers -150 Over 213.5 [-110] -3 [-110] Toronto Raptors +130 Under 213.5 [-110] +3 [-110]

The 76ers are being favored in this game because of the sensational basketball they have played this season. Although the team were under pressure in the last game since they were playing on the road, the 76ers kept their cool and worked their way out to grab a narrow win. They are playing without their primary defender, but despite that, they have done well to contain the Raptors. They already have a 3-0 lead and have the upper hand, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds to win this game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia

Joel Embiid has averaged 30.8 PPG and 13.8 RPG in his last five appearances. The 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten playoff games on the road. The 76ers have a 1-4 against the spread record in their last five games.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on the 76ers going over the total against the 76ers

Toronto Raptors

The total has gone over in three of the last five games the Raptors have played in Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 6.8 APG in the six games he has played against the 76ers this season. The Raptors have won only three out of their last ten playoff games at home.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on Pascal Siakam securing a double-double against the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

The 76ers will use the same starting lineup that was featured in Game 3 of the series. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will share the backcourt. Danny Green and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt, while big man Joel Embiid will start at center for the 76ers.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

The Raptors will have Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. start on the backcourt. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will share the frontcourt, while Khem Birch maintains his position as the center. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been listed as probable. If he is deemed fit to play, he will most likely play off the bench in Game 4.

The total has gone over in three of the last five games the Raptors have played in Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 6.8 APG in the six games he has played against the 76ers this season. The Raptors have won only three out of their last ten playoff games at home.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on Pascal Siakam securing a double-double against the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch

Edited by Arnav