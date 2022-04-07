Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will go up against each other in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 7. In three previous meetings between the two sides this season, the Raptors have bagged two wins.

The 76ers head into the game after a staggering 131-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Big man Joel Embiid scored 45 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way from the front. Tyrese Maxey also had a brilliant night, where he scored 30 points while draining eight three-pointers during the game.

The Raptors were also able to emerge victorious with a 118-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their last game. Pascal Siakam continued his show of brilliance with another big 31 point performance. Rookie Scottie Barnes racked up 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors. Trae Young scored 26 points and made 15 assists on the night, but his effort was not enough to stop the Hawks from losing the game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Matisse Thybulle is ineligible to play the game against the Raptors. No other regular player has been listed on the injury report. The 76ers' two-way players Myles Powell, Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey have been ruled out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Matisse Thybulle Out Ineligible to play Jaden Springer Out G-League Myles Powell Out G-League Charles Bassey Out G-League

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe have been reported as questionable for the game due to injury. Anunoby is listed with a right quadriceps contusion, while Watanabe is facing left quadricep soreness.

Player Name Status Reason OG Anunoby Questionable Right Quadriceps Contusion Yuta Watanabe Questionable Left Quadriceps Soreness

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 7, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 49-30 +100 Over 218 [-110] +2 [-110] Toronto Raptors 46-33 -120 Under 218 [-110] -2 [-110]

The Raptors are regarded as the favorites to come out of this game by the oddsmakers because of the brilliant basketball they have played over the past couple of months. Their opponents, the 76ers certainly have a star duo in James Harden and Joel Embiid, but the Raptors are not a side that will back down from big challenges. The team have some exciting youngsters and always play with a sense of urgency, which is what makes them a tough side to beat.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have a 7-3 record on the road in their last 10 games. Joel Embiid averages 36.8 PPG and 14.6 RPG in his last five appearances. The 76ers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have a 6-4 record in their last 10 home games. The Raptors have a 7-3 record in their last ten games. Pascal Siakm has secured a double-double in four of his last five games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will start James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the backcourt. Danny Green will most likely replace Matisse Thybulle on the frontcourt. The veteran will team up with Tobias Harris, while Joel Embiid starts at center. Georges Niang and Shake Milton will play most of the minutes off the bench for the 76ers.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will use Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. as their starting players on the backcourt. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will man the frontcourt, while Khem Birch starts at center for the Raptors. Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will play significant minutes from the bench for the team.

The Raptors have won six of the last 10 meetings between the two teams. The total has been under in five of the last six games played at the Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors have a 29-21 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the 76ers have a 30-19 record against teams from the East.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch

