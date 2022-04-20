Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their first round series in Toronto, Canada.

After a slow start to their campaign, the 76ers have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the league. Since moving on from Ben Simmons, Philadelphia has a new superstar in James Harden.

The duo of Harden and Joel Embiid are expected to bring the championship to Philly this season. They lead the Raptors 2-0 in their first round series. The 76ers will hope to get at least one game on the road and end the series off at home in Game 5.

Meanwhile, the Raptors came into the postseason as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The pressure is on them to deliver the goods in Game 4 and 5, as they can't afford to drop any of their home games.

Toronto won eight of their last 10 games of the regular season. They will hope to replicate that form as the look to take the series the distance.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. Voach Doc Rivers has all of his players fit and available to him for selection, barring Matisse Thybulle and Charles Bassey. The former is ineligible to enter Canada without being vaccinated, while Bassey is recovering from a shoulder sprain.

Player Status Reason Matisse Thybulle Out Ineligible Charles Bassey Out Shoulder

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors are also coming with almost a clean bill of health. Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are the only players whose presence is in doubt due to injuries. Trent Jr. could be a game time decision.

Players Status Reason Scottie Barnes Doubtful Ankle Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Illness

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers -135 O 216 -2 Toronto Raptors +115 U 216 +2

Philadelphia are coming into this game as the marginal favorites despite losing their defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle. That is because of the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid. The Raptors, meanwhile, could be without rookie sensation Scottie Barnes.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 29.8 PPG. The 76ers are 27-14 on the road. Harden is averaging 10.1 assists.

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.8 PPG. The Raptors have won 24 games at home. Toronto has won eight of their last 10 games coming into the postseason.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should be the two guards. Danny Green and Tobias Harris could man the frontcourt, while Joel Embiid could be the center.

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. could man the backcourt, while the forwards could be OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher. Pascal Siakam should start as the center.

The 76ers won Games 1 and 2 of the series. Philadelphia will be without defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle. Fred VanVleet is averaging over 20 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Danny Green; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - OG Anunoby Barnes; F - Chris Boucher; C - Pascal Siakam.

