Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The East-leading Philadelphia 76ers take on the in-form Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena as they look to extend their winning streak to three games.

This contest will be a mini-series of sorts as the 76ers and Raptors will face each other in back-to-back games. The Philadelphia 76ers emerged as winners the last time these two teams faced off on December 30th, beating the Toronto Raptors 100-93.

Kia NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid was the best player for Doc Rivers' side, as he scored 29 points and claimed 16 boards. Veteran Kyle Lowry was the best player for the Raptors in that game as he scored 24 points, claimed 8 boards, and providing 9 assists.

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors were victorious in their last outing. The 76ers beat the Bulls 112-105, while the Toronto Raptors beat the Timberwolves in a low-scoring game by 86-81. This matchup should prove to be an exciting one for viewers as well, considering the kind of form these teams are in as of now.

The Raptors get their third straight WIN as they top Minnesota 86-81!

Norman Powell: 31 PTS, 6 3PT, 6 REB

Pascal Siakam: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

Fred VanVleet: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons missed the last two games because of illness and is listed as day-to-day. Simmons recorded a career-best 42 points before that against the Utah Jazz and Doc Rivers will be hoping he is available when his side takes on the Toronto Raptors.

Ben Simmons is BALLIN'



He has a career-high 42 and counting

Shake Milton is unavailable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury and is the only player ruled out as of now for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Injured - Shake Milton

Doubtful - Ben Simmons

Suspended - none

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry (ankle/thumb) is the only player injured for the Toronto Raptors as of now but is listed as day-to-day.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Kyle Lowry

Suspended - None

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers played the last two games without Ben Simmons but still ended up winning on both occasions. However, they would still prefer to have him in the lineup as the Toronto Raptors are in excellent form.

In case Simmons makes a comeback, Doc Rivers will be likely to play his best starting lineup comprising of Seth Curry and Simmons as the two guards, Danny Green and Tobias Harris as the two forwards and Joel Embiid as the center.

The likes of Dwight Howard and Tyrese Maxey will probably play most of the rotation minutes.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will hope that Kyle Lowry is available for this all-important game. Nick Nurse will likely select a suitable starting five for this match. Depending on the Lowry situation, it will either be him or DeAndre Bembry starting in the backcourt alongside Fred VanVleet. Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell will be likely to be partnered by Aaron Baynes on the frontcourt as he seems a better fit than Chris Boucher to face Joel Embiid.

The likes of Boucher and OG Anunoby will be handed the responsibility to play some valuable rotation minutes for Nick Nurse's side.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Ben Simmons, G - Seth Curry, F - Tobias Harris, F - Danny Green, C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Fred VanVleet, F - Pascal Siakam, F - Norman Powell C - Aaron Baynes