Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena and look to avenge their loss from the meeting this past Sunday.

The Philadelphia 76ers lost 110-103 as the Toronto Raptors ended their two-game winning streak. The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, extended their winning streak to four in the process.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 for their fourth straight victory.

The Toronto Raptors were superior offensively shooting 49.4% from the field compared to the Philadelphia 76ers' 38.8%. The 76ers were less effective from beyond the arc as well, making just 29.7% of the shots.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were the best players for the Philadelphia 76ers as the former scored 25 points and claimed 16 boards, while the latter scored 28 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet were the best performers for the Toronto Raptors in the absence of Kyle Lowry scoring 23 points each.

.@BenSimmons25 last 4 games 👀



27.8 PPG

69.0 FG%

𝟳𝟵.𝟱 𝗙𝗧%

31-39 FT

8.8 RPG

7.5 APG

1.3 SPG pic.twitter.com/lET6lIrLHN — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) February 22, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have no injuries listed for the game.

Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for this game as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers look likely to start their usual starting 5. Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will start as the two guards, with Embiid, Danny Green and Tobias Harris locking up the frontcourt positions.

Doc Rivers will be hoping his bench players like Shake Milton can contribute more in this game to give the 76ers an additional boost.

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet share a moment

The Toronto Raptors will likely preserve Kyle Lowry even if the veteran is available and might stick to the same lineup from the previous game.

DeAndre Bembry will continue to start as Kyle Lowry's replacement, while Fred VanVleet will partner with him on the backcourt. OG Anunoby and Norman Powell will play as the two forwards with Pascal Siakam will continue to play in the center position to complete the starting 5.

The likes of Aaron Baynes, Chris Boucher and Terence Davis will be given valuable rotation minutes to play for the Raptors.

Philadelphhia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons G Seth Curry F Tobias Harris F Danny Green C Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors

G Fred VanVleet G DeAndre Bembry F OG Anunoby F Norman Powell C Pascal Siakam