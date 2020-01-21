Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd January 2020

Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors in a mouth-watering clash

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, 22nd January 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last Game Results

Philadelphia 76ers (29-16): Won 117-111 against the Brooklyn Nets (Monday, 20th January)

Toronto Raptors (29-14): Won 122-117 against the Atlanta Hawks (Monday, 20th January)

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

With Joel Embiid out for atleast another week, the Philadelphia 76ers have been looking to their other stars for some inspiration. They seem to have found some as the 76ers have gone on a four-game winning streak and have a 29-16 record.

Yet, they have won only six of their last 10 games and are currently languishing in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. After assembling arguably the best starting five in the league, everyone expected them to challenge for the conference title if not the NBA title. But this team has been far from any of those expectations.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers need Harris to show up against the Raptors

While Ben Simmons becomes the focus of the 76ers when Embiid is out, Tobias Harris is one of the most important parts of this roster and how it is constructed. We all know about Simmons and his inability to shoot from beyond the arc, restricted his value. But Tobias is the player here who provides the floor spacing and keeps the lanes free for Simmons to work his magic.

Harris has been exceptional for the 76ers, averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. While he is not shooting too well from the 3, he is still the key piece of the starting 5 that makes it work and the 76ers need him against the Raptors so that they can get the win and get back into the home-court advantage spots.

76ers predicted lineup

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Al Horford

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors were not expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference anymore. But even though Kawhi Leonard left the team in the off-season, the Raptors have still been one of the best teams in the East. Pascal Siakam continued to improve his game each season and done so yet again this year.

The Raptors are currently third in the NBA, with a 29-14 record. They have won the last four games in a row and will look to make it five when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at their home court.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam has been amazing for the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam was drafted at #27 in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors and he has continued to grow each season into the spectacular player he is now.

Siakam won the Most Improved Player of the year award last season and is in with a shout to win it again this season, averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game, along with with 1 block and 1 steal too, all career-high numbers. The Raptors will be hoping he gets back to his best form against the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers vs Raptors Match Prediction

This is going to be one of the best matches to watch on Wednesday as both the Raptors and the 76ers are in great form going into the game. Both teams are trying to secure home court advantage.

This will be a tough match to call, but the 76ers are missing a key player in Joel Embiid and have played relatively easier opponents of late. The Raptors are their first real test and they seem to be the team that will secure the win.

Where to watch 76ers vs Raptors?

The match can be caught live on NBC Sports Philadelphia or ESPN. You can also watch the match live on the NBA League Pass.