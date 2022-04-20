Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Having secured their first pair of wins at home, the Philadelphia 76ers will now travel to the North as they face the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2022 on April 20th.

Notching a 112-97 win against the shorthanded Raptors, the 76ers managed to defend their home turf convincingly. With a 2-0 series lead heading into the next game, Philadelphia will have a lot of momentum on their side as well.

However, Toronto may see the return of some key players who may see things swing in their favor.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Wednesday, April 20th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, April 21st, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The 76ers' latest win against Toronto saw a resurgence from their superstar Joel Embiid. While Tyrese Maxey emerged as the hero in Game 1, Embiid established himself as the side's leading star in Game 2.

Recording 31 points on the night to go with 11 rebounds, the 76ers big man was a nightmare for the Raptors' defense as he shot 9-16 from the field.

Embiid's efforts were greatly supported by Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Harris, who has been in great form as of late, notched 20 points, while Maxey contributed 23 points of his own.

Although James Harden had a less than impressive game in his 41 minutes, the 76ers guard may look to turn things up a notch as Philadelphia plans to steal a win on the road.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Raptors were handed a tough loss in Game 2. Playing without a key rotation player in Scottie Barnes, Toronto also had to deal with Gary Trent Jr. playing for very few minutes because of his illness.

The Raptors saw a valiant effort from their starting rotation. With Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby scoring with 20+ points each, the side saw Anunoby record 26 points to lead the scoring on the night.

Although Toronto started off strong in Game 2, their offensive efforts practically faded in the second and third quarters. By the same token, the side struggled to contain the 76ers onslaught in the same time frame.

The Raptors made a big run in the fourth-quarter to close the gap. Unfortunately for them, timely buckets by Harris and Maxey would keep Philadelphia comfortably in the lead.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Precious Achiuwa | C - Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 2-0 -138 Over 216.5 (-110) -2 (-112) Toronto Raptors 0-2 +118 Under 216.5 (-110) +2 (-108)

The oddsmakers have favored the 76ers to win this game despite Toronto having a homecourt advantage. This could be due to the momentum and form Philadelphia are in as they head into their next road game.

This could be a fair bet to make considering that Philadelphia have beaten the Raptors on their home turf. While also considering the questionable status of Toronto's roster, the 76ers are in a good position to win their third straight game.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoy a 2-0 lead against the Raptors. The 76ers have the highest offensive rating in the playoffs (135.8). Joel Embiid averages 29.0 points and 11.3 rebounds against Toronto this season.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors had a 24-17 record at home in the regular-season. The Raptors may see Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. available for Game 3. Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 points and 9.4 rebounds at home this season.

76ers vs Raptors Match Predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers are more than likely to beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 as well.

While the homecourt advantage has played a huge role in Toronto's case, the 76ers have looked like a nightmare matchup for the Raptors so far. Making use of Embiid's size and Harden's playmaking, Philadelphia has overwhelmed the Raptors' shorthanded defensive rotation.

While Scottie Barnes' return could see things shift a little, the 76ers have the offensive strength to overpower Toronto.

Where to watch 76ers vs Raptors game?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into TSN Radio 1050 as well.

