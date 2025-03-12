Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 12, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the third meeting between the two teams. Philly, 0-2 in the season series, hopes to break through against an equally hobbled opponent. The 76ers will lean on Guerschon Yabusele, Quentin Grimes and Andre Drummond if the big man is cleared to play after dealing with an illness.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Raptors rested Immanuel Quickley ahead of the 76ers game despite missing six other players because of injuries. Ochai Agbaji is doubtful while Scottie Barnes and Jamison Battle are questionable. A.J. Lawson, Orlando Robinson, Jamal Shead and Jared Rhoden are likely getting extended minutes due to the lengthy injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Scotiabank Center in Toronto will host the 76ers-Raptors battle. Basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: 76ers (+140) vs. Raptors (-165)

Odds: 76ers (+3.5) vs. Raptors (-3.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o218.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u218.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Philadelphia 76ers need Quentin Grimes to continue carrying the offense amid the spate of injuries. Against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, he dropped 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. He kept the 76ers in the game before losing 132-123.

Ad

Grimes needs help to take advantage of the Raptors’ injury woes. Lonnie Walker IV, Ricky Council IV and Guerschon Yabusele should step up. Andre Drummond could also give the team a boost if he is cleared to play. Philly must limit its turnovers and play with hustle to break through against Toronto.

Like their visitors, the Toronto Raptors badly need multiple players to give the team a boost, particularly if Scottie Barnes is held out. Jakob Poeltl, who got a rest on Monday, should do a fair share of the lifting on both ends of the floor.

Ad

Toronto will be interested to see if A.J. Lawson can sustain his form following a 32-point night against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineups

76ers:

PG: Quentin Grimes | SG: Lonnie Walker IV | SF: Justin Edwards | SF: Jared Butler | PF: Guerschon Yabusele

Raptors:

PG: Jamal Shead | SG: A.J. Lawson | SF: Jamison Battle | PF: Chris Boucher | C: Jakob Poeltl

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Quentin Grimes is averaging 25.7 points per game in March. With a big role on offense because of injuries to key players, the former backup guard has played well. Philly will again go to him to lift the team offensively. He could blow past his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Barnes is averaging 16.2 PPG in March. Without key players, the 76ers will put their defensive focus on the versatile forward. Barnes likely fails to top his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

In a battle of injury-riddled teams, the Raptors could take advantage of the home crowd to give them a boost. Toronto’s defense has stepped up, particularly when healthy. The hosts could lean on that to win for the third time against the Sixers and beat the -3.5 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.