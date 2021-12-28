Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with their Eastern Conference rivals, the Toronto Raptors, at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. In their last meeting this season, the Raptors prevailed, thanks to Fred VanVleet scoring 32 points. Since then, the 76ers have had some impressive performances.

Despite all the injuries and COVID-related issues, the team has stayed competitive, and have looked like a playoff team this season. The 76ers come into the game after an impressive 117-96 win against the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid and co will hope to ride their momentum, and put on a show in this road game.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have been affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak. They have missed a lot of their firepower, and are competing without the likes of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Beating the 76ers is going to be tough without their core. However, coach Nick Nurse will have to figure out a gameplan to tackle the situation, and put out his strongest five for this home game.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 28; 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, December 29; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been resilient this season. They have been marred by injuries and constant setbacks, but that hasn't stopped them from playing quality basketball.

Philly are currently sixth in the West, and hold a 17-16 record on the season. The team has had contributions from all players, including the bench, which has stepped up in the absence of star players.

This game is a tricky one for Philly, as they face a Raptors team that have a completely new roster. However, Joel Embiid is in stellar form, and could be a big difference in this game.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been in sensational form in the past few weeks. He has had a few big games, and has been clutch for Philly.

The big man is averaging 25.5 PPG and 10.9 RPG on 45.8% shooting from the field. Embiid is coming off a 36-point performance against the Wizards. He will hope to repeat the same for the 76ers in this road game.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry; G - Tyrese Maxey; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are tenth in the East, and are 14-16 on the season. However, they will miss seven players for this game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Their second unit had a poor field day against the Cavaliers, who dealt them a 99-144 loss on the night. The team's defense was extremely weak, and they had no answers for anything the Cavs threw at them.

Toronto will hope for a much-improved performance in this game at home. They face a tough Philly side, but if they can play to their strengths, they'll fancy their chances of a win.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

After a week out of action, Pascal Siakam featured against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.1 PPG and 7.6 RPG on 47.0% shooting from the field.

Toronto are missing many of their stars, but in their absence, Siakam has stepped up impressively. He is a sensational player, and could lead the Raptors to a win on the night.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Trent Jr.; G - Svi Mykhailiuk; F - Yuta Watanabe; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Chris Boucher.

76ers vs Raptors Match Prediction

Considering the form and availability of key players, the 76ers are likely to pull off a win in this game.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Raptors game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The 76ers vs Raptors game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN.

