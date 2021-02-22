Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a clash between two elite Eastern Conference teams, the sluggish Philadelphia 76ers take on the resurgent Toronto Raptors for their 3rd meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both sides have split the season series with the Toronto Raptors pulling off an upset with a big win in their previous clash. The Raptors are playing inspired basketball this campaign, climbing out of their early-season rout and making it back among the top eight teams in the East.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have been slumping in their recent stretch, going 5-5 in their last ten outings. The Sixers are facing a must-win scenario in the upcoming schedule as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets are in hot pursuit with a six-game winning streak that has brought them within half a game of the pole position in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 7:30 PM ET. (Wednesday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of relinquishing the 1st spot in the East if they lose the rematch against the Raptors. Joel Embiid and co. have their work cut out for them as they try to launch another winning streak that could separate them from the rest of the teams in the conference.

In the loss to the Raptors, Embiid and Simmons were on fire, combining for 53 points between them. However, they could not make it count in the final moments of the game, as the Toronto Raptors tied the season series with one win apiece.

The Philadelphia 76ers couldn't get the ball to drop, shooting a sub-par 38% from the field, and a horrible 29% from the distance. The Sixers will be eager to bounce back with a win, elevating the level of competition in the upcoming fixture.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The keys to the Philadelphia 76ers' season lies in the hands of Joel Embiid. He has been posting incredible numbers across the board that have put him in contention for the MVP award.

Embiid had an underwhelming game against the Raptors, dropping 25 points and 17 rebounds in 36 minutes from the floor. Despite stuffing the stat sheet, Embiid was inefficient from the floor, making just six of his 20 shots on a woeful 30% shooting.

For the Sixers to win the second game of the mini-series, Embiid will need to be at his efficient best as the team relies on him to shoulder the scoring burden on most nights.

The 2x All-Defensive team inductee is averaging 30.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on an efficient 53.6% shooting from the floor.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

PG Ben Simmons, SG Seth Curry, SF Danny Green, PF Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have hit their stride, winning four consecutive games that have earned them the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors will enter this contest with a 16-15 record and a respectable .516 winning percentage.

WHAT. A. SHOT. ‼️



Fred VanVleet oh my goodness 😳 pic.twitter.com/04dnK9mh4D — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2021

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a strong showing against the Sixers, beating them decisively with a 110-103 scoreline at the end of the regulation. The matchup featured a battle of two top duos as Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet faced off against Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons. The night belonged to the former, who registered an impressive combined total of 46 points for the win.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is playing like an All-Star for the Toronto Raptors this season. He shined bright in the clash with the Sixers, clocking 23 points, while dishing out 9 assists, and controlling 5 boards en route to their 16th victory of the season.

Fred VanVleet signed a massive deal with the Raptors this season and has been giving them their money's worth with terrific two-way performances.

The 1x NBA Champion is averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 40.8% shooting from the field.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

PG Fred VanVleet, SG Norman Powell, SF OG Anunoby, PF Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes

76ers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers were looking good for a win on paper in the first game of the mini-series but things didn't exactly go as planned. Doc Rivers could make a few adjustments this time around to give his side the edge in the rematch.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will be beaming with confidence with winning momentum behind them. The Raptors will once again look for the duo of Siakam and VanVleet to guide them to another win, but as the saying goes, lightning doesn't strike twice.

Considering the form Joel Embiid is in, he could explode for a big performance to rake in the victory for his side. The Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take this one.

Where to watch 76ers vs Raptors?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia (USA) and Sportsnet (Canada). The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.