Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 22, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers take on Atlantic division rivals Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Friday. The two teams have met twice this season, with the hosts winning both contests. The third-seeded Sixers will look to bolster their 11-4 record at home with a win against the Raptors who are in the middle of buzzing trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline.

The Sixers split a two-game series against the Atlanta Hawks and won against the Charlotte Hornets but dropped the game against the Denver Nuggets. They now come in as a 12th-placed team looking to make a surge in the East.

As far as head-to-head matchups go, the Raptors have the edge over the Sixers, with a 62-47 record in 109 regular season games. That though, might change here, as the Sixers have been more dominant this season despite trading away James Harden.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Teams: Philadelphia 76rs vs Toronto Raptors

Date and time: Dec. 22, 2023, 7 pm ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

Toronto has Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes leading from the front. Siakam averages 21.0 points per game with 6.7 assists and is coming off a 27-point performance against the Nuggets.

OG Anunoby has proved to be impressive on defense and draining 37.2% of his 3-pointers. Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr. have been vital components. While offense has not been an issue for the Raptors, their defense has been erratic.

Joel Embiid is having another MVP-level season with 35.1 points per game, and his stellar outings in almost every game have resulted in the Sixers being one of the more impressive teams in the East.

They have filled Harden's void seamlessly, with Maxey dishing out consistent numbers. Their defense has been watertight this season. They could use more pace, and that's another area the Raptors can look to take advantage of.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups

The Sixers are likely to stick to their regular lineup from the last game. De'Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Joel Embiid will be the starting five.

Dennis Schroder, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl will likely start for Toronto.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Spread: 76ers (-8.5) vs Raptors (+8.5)

Moneyline: 76ers (-355) vs Raptors (+280)

Total: 76ers (230.5 o/u) vs Raptors (230.5 o/u)

Player props: Joel Embiid is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 35.5/36.5 (-113 over and -115 under). Tyrese Maxey is o/u in 26.5 (-110 over and -113 under) For the Raptors, Pascal Siakam is 21.5/22.5 with -115 over and -120 under.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

While Philadelphia has been on a winning streak, they will have to be wary of the Raptors who have the strength and versatility to get the better of the 76ers.

Embiid and Co. have played relatively weaker and struggling teams for a major part of their last eight games. That gives Toronto the advantage, as they could spring a surprise on the 76ers. Take the Raptors for the win on Friday.