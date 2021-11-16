Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Utah to play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game. The Sixers, who are scheduled to play their second game of a six-game road trip, are coming off four consecutive losses, though.

Joel Embiid's continued absence is proving to be devastating for the team. With him, the 76ers were on a six-game win streak, but they have lost to the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers after that. They are currently 8-6 on the season, and stand seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz added four losses to their record in November. Their 8-5 record makes them the fifth-ranked team in the Western Conference. Their offensive rating of 112.2 is third-best in the league, while their defensive rating of 105.5 is 11th. If the Jazz can restrict Philadelphia's offense, which is arguably the best in the league, they might win Tuesday's matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid still remains sidelined after being marked as out under the NBA's health and safety protocol. The 7' 0" center is currently the top scorer and second-best rebounder in Philadelphia's roster, and might make a comeback by the end of the week. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle, who has missed one more game than Embiid for the same reason, will continue to be sidelined against the Utah Jazz.

Danny Green, who left after the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers due to left hamstring tightness, will also remain inactive on November 16th. Ben Simmons and Grant Riller, who are yet to play this season, have also been marked as out in the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Out Health and Safety protocol Matisse Thybulle Out Health and Safety protocol Danny Green Out left hamstrung tightness Grant Riller Out Left knee injury Ben Simmons Out Personal

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz are far luckier than the Philadelphia 76ers on the injury front heading into Tuesday's game. They have no new injuries or illnesses, and Rudy Gay is the only one named on their list of injured players.

Gay, who is yet to play this season, has begun to partake in practice, and could make his season debut against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Right heel recovery

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

With Embiid out, the Sixers have played Andre Drummond as their starting center. The 28-year-old Drummond may not be an offensive asset, but is the top rebounder in the Philadelphia squad. He is averaging 11.5 rebounds and 7.6 points per game. He'll likely play alongside Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz, who could be the replacement for the injured Danny Green.

The 76ers' backcourt could be handled by the duo of Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey. Curry is Doc Rivers' best three-point shooter, and is currently averaging 2.5 made shots from beyond the arc. He could be an invaluable asset against Utah's perimeter guarded by the fearsome Rudy Gobert.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz have an offensive weapon that can slash any defense and beat any defender. Donovan Mitchell is the spear of Quin Snyder's team, the top scorer and three-point shooter. He is averaging 28.16 points while landing 3.6 threes per game in November. He should undoubtedly start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley, who is the team's primary point guard.

Meanwhile, the frontcourt could be led by the Stifle tower. Rudy Gobert is the shield that protects Utah's paint. He is one of the best defenders and rebounders in the league, and is also a scoring asset for the Jazz. He will likely be joined by Royce O'Neal and Bojan Bogdanovic to complete the frontcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Andre Drummond.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Bhargav