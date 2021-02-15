Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an electric showdown between the two conference-leading teams as the Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 16th, 7.30 AM IST).

The visiting Philadelphia 76ers are facing turbulence in their recent stretch, dropping two consecutive games ahead of their matchup with the red-hot Utah Jazz. In contrast, the Jazz have been on a massive seven-game winning streak.

Both sides will clash for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season in a marquee matchup, sure to keep fans glued to their screens.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the high-flying Phoenix Suns. The game brought to light a worrisome issue for Doc Rivers' side, as the 76ers bench failed to match up to the Suns' second unit, who torched them for the entire duration of the game.

Joel Embiid dropped his usual MVP-caliber numbers, registering 35 points in which he controlled eight boards and dished out two assists. However, Embiid did not receive much help outside of the starting five, who all scored in double digits.

The Philadelphia 76ers will now face a challenging outing against a new powerhouse that has emerged in the West as they battle it out with the Utah Jazz on the road.

Utah Jazz Preview

The soaring Utah Jazz have been playing all the right tunes this season, as they have been dominating the West with authority. The Jazz will enter this contest as proud owners of the league's best winning percentage (.815). They will look to keep their hot streak alive by taking another win at home on Monday night.

The Utah Jazz are coming off a brilliant outing against the Miami Heat. They took Heat to the cleaners and secured a 112-94 win at the end of regulation. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the usual suspects leading the charge on the night.

Mitchell sizzled with a team-high 26 points, while Gobert was a beast on the boards. 28-year-old Gobert had 12 rebounds and scored 16 points en route to the Jazz's 22nd win of the season.

76ers vs. Jazz Injury updates

The Philadelphia 76ers missed Shake Milton's production from the floor in their last outing and could be without his services in this matchup as well. The 76ers have also listed the big man from Cameroon, Joel Embiid, in the injury report. But there is a high probability that the All-Star will suit up for this exciting fixture.

Coach Doc Rivers will hope to see his team come out with a purpose in this matchup and strive hard to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will be without their assists leader, veteran Mike Conley, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Conley's absence will once again put the onus of orchestrating the offense on Donovan Mitchell's shoulders.

Mitchell has played some of the best basketball of his career this season. The one-time All-Star is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 43% shooting from the field.

76ers vs. Jazz Predicted Line-ups

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing a must-win scenario, as three consecutive defeats could derail their season. Coach Doc Rivers will probably send in the same starting five he has used on most nights, one that has brought them considerable success thus far.

Joel Embiid will come in at the center position for a fun matchup against another top big man in Rudy Gobert. The in-form Tobias Harris and Danny Green will resume their roles as the two forwards who will play the wing positions.

Ben Simmons and sharpshooter Seth Curry will feature in the backcourt. Watch out for another exciting clash at the point position when Simmons and Mitchell go hand-to-hand.

Quin Snyder does not get enough credit for the Utah Jazz's epic performance this season. Snyder will aim to outmaneuver Rivers tonight, although his team will be without Mike Conley.

Rudy Gobert will come in at the center position and will do his best to contain Embiid — a task easier said than done.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will face down their counterparts on the wing as they battle hard to register a big win at home. Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles will feature in the backcourt for this matchup.

Mitchell will undoubtedly aim to push the Utah Jazz's winning streak to eight straight wins. With Conley out, Jordan Clarkson could get more playing time and may prove to be one of the game's highlight players. Jordan is averaging 17.4 points on 45% shooting from the field.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers:

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz:

G Donovan Mitchell, G Joe Ingles, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert