Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th November 2019

The Utah Jazz host the high-flying Philadelphia 76ers

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, 6th November 2019 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Last game results

Philadelphia 76ers (5-1): 109-114 defeat to the Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz (4-3): 94-105 defeat to the LA Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers unbeaten start to the season came to an end on Monday night as they fell to the Phoenix Suns. Nevertheless, Joel Embiid will make his return against the Jazz following his two-game suspension and his defense will be a major boost for a Sixers team who have struggled to contain their opponents in his absence.

Philadelphia can also take plenty of positives from their defeat to the Suns, as Al Horford and Tobias Harris enjoyed strong offensive performances. A trip to Utah is always difficult, although the Sixers will be keen to get back on track after Embiid's much-welcomed return.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has struggled with his shot through six games

Much was made of Ben Simmons' improved jump shot during the offseason, although the 23-year-old is averaging just 15 points per game while shooting under 50% from the field. While he will fill the stat sheet in other areas, Simmons needs to overcome his recent shooting slump if the Sixers are to challenge this season.

Sixers predicted lineup

Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Josh Richardson and Ben Simmons

Utah Jazz Preview

Despite opening the season with a respectable 4-3 record, the Utah Jazz have yet to truly get going. Utah's fourth-quarter self-destruction against the Clippers earlier this week highlighted that their defense can no longer be relied upon to grind out results, while Mike Conley has yet to show he's an upgrade on Ricky Rubio.

Yet this is still a Utah roster brimming with talent and Rudy Gobert is among the players awaiting a breakout game. Quin Snyder has been reluctant to use the Frenchman on offense this season, although this could be the night that Gobert finally plays a prominent role.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has put up some big numbers so far this season

Despite only turning 23 in September, Donovan Mitchell is already Utah's go-to man. Through seven games, he is averaging 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game - and the young guard looks certain to earn a first All-Star appearance this season.

Mitchell thrives on big nights and could enjoy another huge performance after dropping 36 points on the LA Clippers in his last outing.

Jazz predicted lineup

Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell

Sixers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Sixers enter the contest in the better form of the two sides, although Utah are a tough team to beat on their own court and Snyder may finally opt to run more of the ball through the underutilized Gobert. Nevertheless, the Sixers will be energized by Embiid's return and they should have just enough to secure their sixth win of the season.

Where to watch Sixers vs Jazz?

There will be local coverage of the game on AT&T Sportsnet from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.