Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz matchup is one of the four NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Jan. 6, a game that Utah won 120-109.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 1.

The Jazz lead the all-time series 59-49 against the 76ers. Utah won the most recent matchup behind Lauri Markkanen’s 33 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one block. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points, nine assists, three steals and one block for Philly.

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, at Delta Center. The game begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+145) vs. Jazz (-175)

Spread: 76ers (+4.5) vs. Jazz (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o233.5) vs. Jazz -110 (u233.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz preview

The 76ers have lost four in a row, which saw them drop to the fifth position in the Eastern Conference standings. Their most recent loss came against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, a 119-107 defeat that saw Joel Embiid exit the fourth quarter with an injury. While it’s too early to hit the panic button, Philly does need to get a few wins to get back to its earlier form and momentum.

The Jazz (24-25) are 10th in the West and have lost two in a row. The New York Knicks defeated the Jazz 118-103 on Tuesday. Collin Sexton had 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds for Utah.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz starting lineups

As per ESPN, the 76ers will be without several key players Thursday. Joel Embiid (knee), De’Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (knee) are out. Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) are questionable. Marcus Morris is doubtful with a foot injury. Kenneth Lofton Jr. remains out because of personal reasons.

Philly coach Nick Nurse should start Kelly Oubre Jr., Patrick Beverley, Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr. and Paul Reed.

The Jazz do not have anyone on their injury report. Utah coach Will Hardy should start Sexton, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio and John Collins.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz betting tips

Tobias Harris has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. With Embiid and Maxey likely to miss the game, he will have to lead the offensive unit. With Harris taking more shots than usual, he should finish the game with over 24.5 points.

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 23.5 points for the game. He is the primary scorer for the Jazz and an injury-laden Philly squad should make it easy for him to score over 23.5 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz prediction

The Jazz are favored at home. This is more because of the 76ers’ injury concerns than Utah’s current form. With Embiid out, the Jazz should have no problems in containing the rest of the 76ers. Utah should cover the spread for a win. Philly might struggle to score in the absence of Embiid and Maxey. This could lead to the team total being under 233.5 points.

