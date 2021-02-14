Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz Preview and Match Prediction - February 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The East-leading Philadelphia 76ers take on the Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in a blockbuster 2020-21 NBA season game.

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost their last two games while the Utah Jazz are looking to win their eighth consecutive game in this record-equaling start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 15th, 2021, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 16th, 7.30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have hit a slump, losing two games in succession. Doc Rivers' side haven't been able to perform in crunch situations during that period and the veteran coach will be hoping his side improves against the red-hot Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

As usual, Joel Embiid was the best player for the Philadelphia 76ers in the loss to the Phoenix Suns as the center scored his eleventh 30+ point game of the season. The big man has been leading the scoring charts for the Sixers this season by some distance as Tobias Harris, who is second on the list, has 20.1 PPG compared to Embiid's 29.4.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily reliant on the aforementioned players and the likes of Ben Simmons. If the Sixers are to stop the Jazz from extending their win streak to eight, they will be hoping the underwhelming players start putting up decent performances.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is among the NBA MVP favorites

Advertisement

Joel Embiid has been a treat to watch this season. The NBA fraternity is in awe of the performances he has been putting up and he has been a force on both ends of the floor. Embiid's development as an MVP caliber player has led the Philadelphia 76ers to the first seed in the Eastern Conference. Doc Rivers will be hoping his star player can dominate DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert when the two go head to head.

Good luck guarding Embiid 🤕 pic.twitter.com/wfj07GeWTh — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 13, 2021

Here are some of Joel Embiid's notable season stats: 29.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 54.3% FG, 40.0% 3 PT.

Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been the best team in the league, especially if you consider the overall stats. They have shown tremendous character despite current champions Lakers breathing down their necks during their seven-game winning-streak period.

The Jazz don't really have an established superstar in their ranks; Instead, the whole team has been performing at an elite level, much to the surprise of NBA fans.

The Utah Jazz have a record of 22-5 this season, their best to a season in franchise history. They are in the top 5 for both offensive and defensive ratings, proving that they are a well-rounded outfit.

Despite fans and analysts expecting their performances to drop off, the Jazz have proved they are much better than what people believe. The Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era seems like it's just begun and could lead to a very successful 2021 campaign for the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is the frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will be talked about for years to come, but Jordan Clarkson deserves some appreciation as well. While teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers have lost games due to underperforming benches, the Utah Jazz bench has flourished when given the opportunity.

Jordan Clarkson, despite starting all games from the bench this season, is second the team's in scoring averages at 17.4 PPG. His performances have been vital to Utah's successful campaign so far and he continues to be an important figure, especially with Mike Conley still out injured.

Predicted Lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Joe Ingles, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

76ers vs Jazz Match Predictions

The Utah Jazz will be starting as the favorites in this match. Along with their current form, the fact that they are playing at home gives them an added advantage.

Quin Snyder will be hoping the Philadelphia 76ers bench stays quiet in this match as well, as his side look to extend their 7-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Where to watch 76ers vs Jazz?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz will be telecast on AT&T Sportsnet - Roc and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.