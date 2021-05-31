Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - May 31st, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers can sweep their first-round playoff series with the Washington Wizards on Monday when Game 4 commences at Capital One Arena. The visitors can close out the series with one more win.

In Game 3, Philadelphia routed the Washington Wizards 132-103 with Joel Embiid dominating the competition on a playoff career-high 36 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Sixers led by as many as 31 points as Russell Westbrook and company have so far been overmatched in this series.

Ben Simmons #25 and Joel Embiid #21 look on in the final moments of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Philly kept the Wizards fans from being a factor in the game by taking care of business almost from the start. They overcame a strong performance from the Wizards’ backcourt duo of Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Westbrook had his first triple-double of the 2021 postseason with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Beal had 25 points but shot just 10-of-26 from the field.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers did not submit any names on their injury report for Game 4 against the Washington Wizards.

The mastery of Joel Embiid.



1) scans court, recognizes double coming but it’s too far away, gets up an in-rhythm fadeaway to avoid.



2) very next play: scans court, recognizes imminent double-team defender is now cheating too close to him, the pass, cash. pic.twitter.com/7UW84LGO1U — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 30, 2021

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have four players on their injury report for the Monday game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell Westbrook is still dealing with an ankle sprain and has been listed as questionable for Game 4. The 2017 MVP was also questionable for Game 3 but he was able to suit up. Expect Westbrook to play on Monday and give it his all with their season on the line.

Along with Westbrook, Ish Smith is also questionable to appear in the Washington Wizards’ next game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He is nursing a groin injury that could prevent him from taking to the court for Game 4.

Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant have been sidelined for the remainder of the season for some time now.

Avdija (right ankle hairline fracture) avoided surgery but will not be back for some time. He will likely just prepare for his sophomore season instead. Meanwhile, Bryant (left knee ACL tear) has been out since January and has not been part of the rotation since.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will stick to their regular rotation heading into Game 4 with no players sidelined.

Washington Wizards

The possibility that Westbrook and Smith will sit out Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers could open up minutes for Raul Neto to take a starting job, and for Garrison Mathews to play backup. Isaac Bonga could also see more time on the court in case one or both players are out.

Avdija’s injury gave Bertans, Anthony Gill and Chandler Hutchison more time on the court. But Hutchison has missed two of the past three games with DNP-CDs.

Alex Len has taken over Bryant’s starting center position with Daniel Gafford as back up.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers:

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

Washington Wizards:

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook l Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal l Small Forward - Davis Bertans l Power Forward - Rui Hachimura l Center - Alex Len

