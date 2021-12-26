×
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Dec 26, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit Capital One Arena on Sunday to take on the Washington Wizards in a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The 76ers are coming off their fifth loss in ten games. The Atlanta Hawks defeated them 96-98 in their previous outing. Joel Embiid had 23 points and ten rebounds on the night. No one else apart from him got going offensively, resulting in a loss for the side.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have recorded two wins in a row entering this matchup. They beat the New York Knicks 124-117 in their last game. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma combined for 39 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the team to a victory in the absence of their best player Bradley Beal.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed six players on their injury report for this game. Ben Simmons will continue his time on the sidelines due to personal reasons, while Andre Drummond, Danny Green and Shake Milton will also be ruled out because of COVID protocols. Tyrese Maxey and George Niang have been listed as questionable.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Tyrese Maxey

Questionable

Covid protocols

Ben Simmons

Out

Personal

Georges Niang 

Questionable

Covid protocols

Shake Milton

Out 

Covid protocols

Danny Green

Out 

Covid protocols

Andre Drummond

Out 

Covid protocols

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have ruled out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bradley Beal as they are in the league's health and safety protocols. Thomas Bryant remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. Isaiah Todd and Rui Hachimura have been listed as questionable.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Thomas Bryant

Out 

ACL Injury recovery

Rui Hachimura

Questionable

Competition reconditioning 

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Out 

Covid protocols 

Bradley Beal

Out

Covid protocols

Isaiah Todd

Questionable

Heel injury

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could make one change to their starting lineup from the last game by including Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt instead of Furkan Korkmaz. The rest of the lineup featuring Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid is likely to be the same.

Korkmaz, Georges Niang (if available) and Isaiah Joe will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous outing. Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday will likely start as guards, while Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert and Daniel Gafford will complete the rest of the lineup.

Deni Avdija, Montrezl Harrell and Raul Neto will likely rack up the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Washington Wizards

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday; Small Forward - Corey Kispert; Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Center - Daniel Gafford.

Edited by David Nyland
