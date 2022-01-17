Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Monday at Capital One Arena.

The 76ers have been in terrific form, having won ten of their last 12 matches. They beat the Miami Heat 109-98 in their previous outing. Joel Embiid continued his fine form, bagging 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Tobias Harris and Seth Curry combined for 43 points. Philadelphia improved their season record to 25-17, which helped them move up to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are also in decent form. Kyle Kuzma and co have won three of their last four games but are coming off a surprise 110-115 loss against the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers in the absence of star man Bradley Beal. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points on the night, while Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell had 16 apiece. Washington is now 22-21 for the campaign, seeded ninth in their conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have ruled out four players for this game. The list includes Danny Green, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton.

Player Name Status Reason Matisse Thybulle Out Shoulder soreness Ben Simmons Out Personal Shake Milton Out Back contusion Danny Green Out Hip injury

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal (covid protocols) is the only player on the Wizards' injury report for this game. He is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Bradley Beal Questionable Covid-19 protocols

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last match. Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey started as the two guards, while Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris were the three frontcourt players.

Georges Niang, Charlie Brown Jr. and Andre Drummond will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards could start Bradley Beal instead of Corey Kispert in this game if the former is cleared to play. The rest of the lineup featuring Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford is likely to retain their places.

Montrezl Harrell, Deni Avdija and Raul Neto will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Furkan Kormaz; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal; Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Center - Daniel Gafford.

Edited by Arnav