Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Wednesday. Philadelphia is 13th in the East with a 23-56 record, while Washington is last with a 17-61 record.
The two teams have played each other 322 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 194-128 lead. This will be their third and final game this season with the series tied 1-1. They last played on March 26 when Washington won 119-114.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game details and odds
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: 76ers (-120) vs. Wizards (+100)
Spread: 76ers (-1) vs. Wizards (+1)
Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o228) vs. Wizards -110 (u228)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards preview
This contest doesn’t hold any relevance in terms of playoff contention scenarios as both teams have been eliminated for some time now. However, it could affect the draft lottery odds.
No team has been hampered by injuries like the 76ers were this season. Their season never really got rolling because of ailments to key players. Even after having a trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, they hardly ever entered the top 10 in the Eastern standings. The three are out for the season.
Philly is in the midst of a league-leading 12-game losing streak and is coming off of a 117-105 defeat to the Miami Heat on Monday. Quentin Grimes and Lonnie Walker led the team with 29 points each.
The Wizards will play the second leg of a back-to-back after enduring a 104-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Washington got off to a great start but couldn’t continue the momentum. Justin Champagnie (20 points and 13 rebounds) and Alex Sarr (20 points and 12 rebounds) had double-doubles, while Jordan Poole had 19 points.
Washington had a season to forget and will now look toward the draft to strengthen its team.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards betting props
Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 24.5, a mark he has crossed in three of the past four games. Bet on the over.
Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 16.5. The oddsmakers heavily favor him to cross the mark and so do we.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards prediction
The oddsmakers slightly favor the Sixers to get a win on the road. We, however, seeing the Wizards’ play against the Pacers, expect them to win at home. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 228 points.
