Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards, two teams with postseason aspirations, will lock horns on Sunday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA clash at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Wizards will be keen to throw down a marker this season by beating one of the Eastern Conference heavyweights. However, they'll have to do so without the services of Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as both of them have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The 16-16 Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, have struggled so far this season, having won five of their last ten games in the absence of their superstar Ben Simmons. Led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers have had to rely on the exploits of their big man as they hope to go deep into the postseason this time around.

Nevertheless, this game could prove to be an intriguing battle between two fine head coaches, Doc Rivers and Wes Unseld Jr. The 76ers are only a game behind the Wizards and have all to play for.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 26th; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, December 27th; 4:30 AM).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers, for all their championship aspirations, find themselves as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Led by Joel Embiid, the 76ers will hope to go one step further this time and reach the Eastern Conference Finals, if not reach the NBA Finals.

Along with Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, with his incredible defense, has come under immense praise, especially for his performance against Steph Curry a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has come under immense scrutiny lately for his poor performances. The forward is only shooting a meager 30.2% from range.

With Doc Rivers at the helm, the 76ers need to make the Eastern Conference Finals at the very least, or else this season will be considered a bust. For that to happen, someone like Tobias Harris will need to contribute a whole lot more.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

One of the best centers in the NBA right now, Joel Embiid has been carrying the expectations of the Philadelphia 76ers for some time now. Without Ben Simmons, the onus has been even more on Embiid. The big man has responded well, averaging 25 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting more than 37% from the perimeter.

One of the best aspects of Embiid's game is his ability to space the floor and drag the opposition big man out to the perimeter. That subsequently creates more space for the rest of his teammates to exploit. Moreover, his size, girth and footwork near the rim make him a daunting prospect to guard against.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. https://t.co/RxfccV8LWw

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

Washington Wizards Preview

Montrezl Harrell of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are currently sitting a spot above the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards have a 17-15 record, and are less than four games behind second seed Chicago Bulls. The Wizards have won only three of their last ten games, but are coming off wins against the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks.

With an influx of new players like Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, the Wizards have done well to stay in contention for the postseason. Their roster is still relatively young, and once Bradley Beal returns, they will be hopeful of putting together a neat run.

Meanwhile, revenge will on the minds of the Wizards players after their last season Eastern Conference first-round exit to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Montrezl Harrell

As an energiser bunny for any team he plays for, Montrezl Harrell comes off the bench for the Washington Wizards. He provides them with energy and momentum, and can hold down the fort while the starters take a breather.

The Wizards acquired Harell from the LA Lakers as part of a deal that saw Russell Westbrook go the other way. Going by his performances, the Wizards seem to have had the better deal.

Harrell is currently averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds on better than 64% shooting from the field and over 33% from beyond the arc. He has added an extra dimension to his game by working on his range from downtown. That has allowed the Washington Wizards to space the floor better.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards Maybe the highest pass thrown in the league this season..



But it worked 👀 Maybe the highest pass thrown in the league this season..But it worked 👀 https://t.co/PaI9HAjiQ6

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday; Small Forward - Deni Avdija; Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Center - Daniel Gafford.

76ers vs Wizards Match Prediction

With Bradley Beal, KCP and Rui Hachimura missing, the 76ers might just have too much firepower to come away with a win from the nation's capital.

However, the momentum is with the Washington Wizards, and they will bank on Harrell and Kyle Kuzma to come up with big performances to boost their chances of a win.

Where to watch 76ers vs Wizards game?

The Philadelphia 76ers - Washington Wizards game will be broadcast on local TV - NBCSWA and NBCSP. You can also catch the live action through the NBA League Pass.

