Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards prediction & match preview - May 29th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards have a chance to turn things around as they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs first-round series at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Sixers lead the series 2-0 with two convincing home wins at the Wells Fargo Arena. A spectacular defensive display by the Eastern Conference top seed has been the difference in this series.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards failed to record a win in the Wizards' first playoff appearance since the 2018 season. Back then, they were sent home by the Toronto Raptors in the first round after six games.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 29th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia 76ers preview

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have started the postseason on an incredible note and have cemented their top-contender status in the 2021 NBA playoffs. No one expected the series to be a cakewalk for the 76ers considering Russell's recent form. However, the Doc Rivers-coached team have found a way to assert their dominance.

Tobias Harris led the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory in Game 1 with 37 points. His inspiring performances, coupled with meaningful contributions from the bench, have spurred the team to victories.

Key player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is one of the top three finalists for the 2021 Most Valuable Player award, and for good reason. The Philadelphia 76ers' forward was explosive despite missing a few games to injuries.

Joel Embiid 2020-21 playoff debut:



- 30 PTS

- 6 REB

- 3 AST

- 9/16 FG

- 12/13 FT



BEST CENTER IN THE NBA #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/EoLrhV5Bm1 — Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) May 23, 2021

Embiid has maintained his incredible form in the postseason and has continually had his way in the paint. When he is not posting up players, he is making 3-point shots, which was evident in his 3 of 4 shooting from beyond the arc in Game 2.

Philadelphia 76ers predicted lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Washington Wizards preview

Daniel Gafford #21 of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are on the verge of getting eliminated in the first round for the second consecutive playoff feature. Things got worse for the Wizards after losing Russell Westbrook to an apparent ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

It has been an overall poor display from the Washington Wizards, who have been outclassed in this series. In Game 2, the Wizards were 2 of 22 from beyond the arc, which was the leading factor in their 120-95 loss.

Key player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been sensational this year and will have to continue such impressive performances if the Washington Wizards hope to fight back in this series. He needs to get hotter on scoring now more than ever, especially with the apparent absence of Westbrook.

Bradley Beal getting to his spot 😤 pic.twitter.com/zgwRDROZ3F — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 26, 2021

Beal scored 33 points in both games in the series despite his abysmal shooting from 3-point range. Even though the Philadelphia 76ers' defense has been solid, he has found ways to get on the scoresheet.

A red-hot Beal could give the Washington Wizards a fighting chance. However, the shooting options available for the 76ers could easily outscore the Wizards' forward.

Washington Wizards predicted lineup

Point Guard - Ish Smith | Shooting Guard - Raul Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len.

76ers vs Wizards prediction

With how the first two games have progressed, the Philadelphia 76ers advancing to the second round is not in doubt. The Sixers defense has managed to marshall Russell Westbrook, the orchestrator of the Washington Wizards' plays.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are locked-in and are causing all sorts of problems for the Wizards' defense. An improvement in Ben Simmons' production from the free-throw line will be the icing on the cake.

Although things will get intense at the Capital One Arena, the Philadelphia 76ers are favorites to clinch the victory.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Wizards Game 3?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game can be televised nationally on ESPN. Viewers can also stream the event live online on NBA League Pass.