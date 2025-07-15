Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards at the Thomas & Mack Center in one of seven Summer League games scheduled for Tuesday. It will be the 76ers’ third game in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Ad

Following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they fell short against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Wizards, meanwhile, have also made two Summer League appearances, losing to the Phoenix Suns on Friday before beating the Brooklyn Nets 102-96 two days later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The 76ers-Wizards game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday. The game will go live at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Wizards (-200) vs 76ers (+165)

Odds: Wizards (-4.5) vs. 76ers (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o184.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u184.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dylan Harper, the no. 2 pick of the 2025 draft was impressive for the 76ers in his first Summer League game. The 6-foot-5 guard recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds as he led the 76ers to victory against Utah on July 5.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have got promising performances from their star rookie, Tre Johnson. He scored 18 points in Friday’s loss against the Suns. Johnson was much better against the Wizards, though, finishing with 21 points and three rebounds.

Ad

Both Philadelphia and Washington seem to have gotten their hands on a couple of promising guards through the 2025 draft class.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Summer League roster

Here's a look at the 76ers and the Wizards’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.

76ers

Player Position Jalen Hood-Schifino Guard Jalen Slawson Forward Justin Edwards Forward Johni Broome Forward Izan Almansa Forward Keve Aluma Forward Stefan Todorovic Forward Adem Bona Center Judah Mintz Guard Jack Clark Forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell Forward Saint Thomas Forward Dominick Barlow Forward Hunter Sallis Guard Andrew Funk Guard Landers Nolley II Forward

Ad

Wizards

Player Position Leaky Black Forward Bub Carrington Guard Akoldah Gak Forward Kyshawn George Forward Keshon Gilbert Guard AJ Johnson Guard Tre Johnson Guard Dillon Jones Forward Zeke Mayo Guard Jonathan Pierre Forward Kadary Richmond Guard Will Riley Forward

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards prediction

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wizards are favored to win against the 76ers. Both teams have an abundance of young talent on their rosters, but the 76ers could struggle if they keep VJ Edgecombe sidelined against the Wizards.

Our prediction: The Wizards to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.