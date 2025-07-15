Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards at the Thomas & Mack Center in one of seven Summer League games scheduled for Tuesday. It will be the 76ers’ third game in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Following their loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they fell short against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Wizards, meanwhile, have also made two Summer League appearances, losing to the Phoenix Suns on Friday before beating the Brooklyn Nets 102-96 two days later.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards game details and odds
The 76ers-Wizards game will take place at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday. The game will go live at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Wizards (-200) vs 76ers (+165)
Odds: Wizards (-4.5) vs. 76ers (+4.5)
Total (O/U): Wizards -110 (o184.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u184.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards preview
Dylan Harper, the no. 2 pick of the 2025 draft was impressive for the 76ers in his first Summer League game. The 6-foot-5 guard recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds as he led the 76ers to victory against Utah on July 5.
Meanwhile, the Wizards have got promising performances from their star rookie, Tre Johnson. He scored 18 points in Friday’s loss against the Suns. Johnson was much better against the Wizards, though, finishing with 21 points and three rebounds.
Both Philadelphia and Washington seem to have gotten their hands on a couple of promising guards through the 2025 draft class.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Summer League roster
Here's a look at the 76ers and the Wizards’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.
76ers
Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards prediction
The Wizards are favored to win against the 76ers. Both teams have an abundance of young talent on their rosters, but the 76ers could struggle if they keep VJ Edgecombe sidelined against the Wizards.
Our prediction: The Wizards to win
