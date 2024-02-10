Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers gear up to face the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Washington, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. E.T. This is their third matchup of the season, with the 76ers winning both of the previous two meetings.

The 76ers (30-21) are fifth in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game losing streak, they have won only two of their last 10 games after being defeated by the Atlanta Hawks, 127-121 at home on Friday.

The Washington Wizards (9-42), meanwhile, are positioned second-last in the Eastern Conference, as well as the whole league. They are currently dealing with a five-game losing streak, having won only two of their last 10 games. They lost their previous game against the Boston Celtics, 133-129.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The 76ers have five players on their injury report: Nicolas Batum, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton are reported questionable for the game, and their involvement will be a game-time decision. Joel Embiid and Robert Covington will be out.

Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Nicholas Batum, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul Reed.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have listed four players on their injury report: Marvin Bagley III, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Richaun Holmes and Isaiah Livers. All of them are reported as questionable for the game, and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will probably use a starting lineup of Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have handled the Washington Wizards in their previous two matchups in the season, and are favored again tonight to win the matchup. Though Philly is struggling at the moment, they know where the Wizards stand and see this as an opportunity to get themselves back on track.

The Wizards are having a season to forget and they will be fighting tonight to avoid the sweep from the 76ers in the season series. They lost their last matchup against Philly by 45 points as they had no answer for Joel Embiid in the paint. They don't have to worry about Embiid in tonight's matchup, and it could be a good chance for them to pick up a rare win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Betting Tips

Moneyline: 76ers (-162) vs Wizards (+136)

Spread: 76ers -3.5 (-110) vs Wizards +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): -115 (o238) / -110 (u238)

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 61.4% chance of securing the win. Considering the circumstances of the game, picking the 76ers to win, and the total points to be under, might be a safe and profitable bet.

