Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup for 2023-24 NBA season: All players listed

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a disappointing finish in the 2023 playoffs after they got eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics. With a chance to bounce back this season, the Sixers are hoping to redeem themselves as they have retained their main core of players.

Despite numerous trade talks in the offseason regarding James Harden, he still remains part of the Sixers with no official deal out of Philadelphia. Last season, Harden was a prominent piece to the team's success when they sealed the third seed in the Eastern Conference with 54 wins and 28 losses.

Additionally, the Sixers also ranked third in offensive ratings at 117.0 and eighth in defensive ratings at 112.7 across the league.

With that said, this piece will take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup for the 2023-24 regular season.

Philadelphia 76ers starters for 2023-24 NBA regular season

According to ESPN, this will be the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Projected Starters Point Guard James Harden Shooting Guard Tyrese Maxey Small Forward Tobias Harris Power Forward P.J. Tucker Center Joel Embiid

Continuing to run the point guard position is James Harden, who is fresh off averaging 21.0 points (44.1% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range), 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. The team has found success with Harden facilitating the offense as he is able to easily set up Embiid in his spots along with spotting open shooters on the court.

Playing alongside Harden at the backcourt, is Tyrese Maxey as the team's shooting guard. In the 2022-23 season, Maxey had a breakout year with his production, averaging 20.3 points (48.1% shooting, including 43.4% from 3-point range) and 3.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris remains as the team's small forward. Harris is entering his sixth season with the team after putting up 14.7 points (50.1% shooting, including 38.9% from 3-point range) and 5.7 rebounds per game.

P.J. Tucker will return to the frontcourt as the power forward position. Tucker thrived as one of the team's finest defenders while also delivering strong outside shooting. He averaged 3.5 points (42.7% shooting, including 39.3% from 3-point range) and 3.9 rebounds in 2022-23.

Lastly, playing the center position is 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. The superstar big man is recognized as one of the most dominant centers in the league today, despite coming short of a championship last season.

Be that as it may, Embiid looks to be on pace to increase or even match his previous numbers of 33.1 points (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range), 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.