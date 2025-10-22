Philadelphia Sixers vs Boston Celtics Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Philadelphia Sixers will be on the road to face the Boston Celtics for their 2025-25 season opener. It is one of the 12 games scheduled for Wednesday.

The Sixers finished No. 13 in the Eastern Conference last season with a 24-58 record. They won once in their last 15 matchups last season.

The Celtics, on the other hand, failed to defend their 2024 title and ended the 2024-25 season second in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record. Their season ended with a conference semifinals 4-2 loss to the New York Knicks.

Philadelphia stuck with their core of Joel Embiid and Paul George, despite a disappointing 2024-25 season plagued with injuries. They acquired Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler from the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards respectively.

The Celtics made significant changes to their roster during the summer. They traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Boston Celtics game details

The Sixers-Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Massachusetts, Boston. The matchup will air on TV on NBC Sports (Philadelphia and Boston) and radio via 97.5 The Fanatic and the 76ers Mobile App. Streaming via Fubo.

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Boston Celtics betting lines

Moneyline: Sixers (+130) vs. Celtics (-155)

Spread: Sixers (+3.5) vs. Celtics (-3.5)

Total: (O/U): Sixers (o229.0) -110 vs. Celtics (u229.0) -110

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Boston Celtics preview

The Celtics have a better head-to-head record against the Sixers. They have met 471 times and Boston leads with a 273-198 record. In their last five games, the Celtics have dominated with a 4-1 record.

Their last matchup was on March 6 with the Celtics winning 123-105 at home. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum recorded 35 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Sixers forward Kelly Jr. Oubre finished with 27 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups

Sixers

PG - Tyrese Maxey | SG - VJ Edgecombe | SF - Kelly Oubre | PF - Adem Bona | C - Joel Embiid

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Anfernee Simons | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Sam Hauser | C: Neemias Queta

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Boston Celtics betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 23.8 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 22.7 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the over.

Philadelphia Sixers vs. Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 60.8% win percentage compared to the Sixers’ 43.5%.

