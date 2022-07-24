“Philadelphia wanted him, they had Embiid, other better rosters wanted him” - Colin Cowherd says LeBron James is exactly where his choices took him, says he joined the Lakers for business reasons

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in 2018, after four consecutive NBA Finals appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Colin Cowherd believes the four-time champ joined the Lakers so he could be in LA and push his businesses.

Many share a similar point of view, as they believe he was not exactly joining a team that could win immediately.

Meanwhile, players rarely pass up on the opportunity to play for one of the most storied franchises in league history. While getting closer to the heart of show business might have played a role in his move, the Lakers captain has delivered a championship to the franchise.

In 2020, James led the Lakers to the title for the first time in a decade. Before that, the Lakers had missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver LeBron James and the Lakers celebrate the 2020 NBA title LeBron James and the Lakers celebrate the 2020 NBA title https://t.co/ywpJJBDrKz

While talking about Kevin Durant's choices in the past and how he has to live with them, Cowherd gave an example using James. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the analyst said:

"LeBron James decided, 'I'm gonna move to Los Angeles,' not for quality of basketball. We gotta rebuild the roster, for business. So, shocking. LeBron's business is crushing and the basketball part is less than perfect.

"There were other better rosters. Philadelphia wanted him. They had Embiid. Other better rosters wanted him. So, LeBron is exactly, based on his choices, where he should be now. Still really talented, but a bit of a mess upstairs, a log jam, not a lot of cap space, crossing your fingers with Anthony Davis' health, and not really a realistic viable championship contender. His choices have led him here."

Granted, the Lakers have not had the type of success expected with James on the roster. Nonetheless, he brought them back to prominence.

LeBron James is hoping to lead the LA Lakers to another championship in his last year

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates

James is heading into the last year of his contract with the Lakers and is looking to make it worthwhile. There have been several requests to retire with the Lakers, but there is a lot more worth considering.

The 18-time All-Star has expressed a desire to play with his son Bronny, who will be eligible to enter the draft in 2023. James has said that he will join any team that signs his son.

For now, LBJ is plotting and trying to figure out how to lead the squad he has to a title next year. The team has been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving but has failed to reach an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis last healthy season:



— 26.1 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 2.3 BPG

— All-Star

— First Team All-NBA

— First Team All-Defense

— NBA Champion



Absolute beast. Anthony Davis last healthy season:— 26.1 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 2.3 BPG— All-Star— First Team All-NBA— First Team All-Defense — NBA ChampionAbsolute beast. https://t.co/Ox9jeuX5Ij

The Lakers have a new coach and seem to be maintaining their core of James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. However, the key to a successful campaign lies with Davis.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



—@KendrickPerkins "Anthony Davis is a top-five talent right now. ... I got Anthony Davis winning the MVP next season!" "Anthony Davis is a top-five talent right now. ... I got Anthony Davis winning the MVP next season!" —@KendrickPerkins 👀 https://t.co/DkrSxImbDt

If the big man stays healthy, the Lakers will be legitimate contenders. Kendrick Perkins has also made a bold prediction, saying AD could win the 2023 MVP award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far